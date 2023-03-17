Home Entertainment Desolate Realm – Legions – Album Review
Entertainment

by admin
Desolate Realm – Legions
Origin: Helsinki / Finland
Release: 17.03.2023
Label: self-release
Duration: 45:08
Genre: Epic Metal

The Finnish metal band Desolate Realm returns these days with their second album Legions back and has again delivered a mature work. As shown on their debut album of the same name from 2018 Desolate Realm again a successful mix of traditional heavy metal elements and solemn, epic sounds.

Departure into a majestic world

Although the band is recognizable from the first note, the two musicians go one step further musically on the new work compared to their debut album. Legions is an album that goes even more in the direction of epic metal. The Doom Metal, which was even more present on the debut album, is currently mainly noticeable through the heaviness of the riffs, which form the foundation of the songs.

Instead, the band focuses on creating a musical journey that transports the listener to another cold, expansive world. This second album by Desolate Realm That’s why it builds on a predominant share of Epic Metal and mixes that with a felt shot of Viking Metal.

The opener Legions sets the tone for the album directly: massive riffs, pounding rhythm and powerful, sustained vocals that soften the heaviness of the compositions. But it quickly becomes clear that the album’s basic mood is not only dark and cold, but also has a solemn and majestic atmosphere.

The pairing of heaviness and energy

Tracks like the pushing forward one Final Dawn and the fast Forsaken Groundthat he HERE can hear convince through the pairing of heaviness and energy. Everything is accompanied by the powerful voice of the singer Matias Nastolin perfectly presented and complemented by a celebratory note.

His powerful vocals tell us cryptic and dark stories of fate and death. Because of the performance, one sees the singer standing by the campfire and raising the drinking cup in the mind’s eye. Old tales are sung while mead trickles down his beard and swings the sword heavily at his belt.

Also the slower songs in the middle part, like for example Revelation and the sluggish The Lost One, fit into the overall picture. It is noticeable that the focus of the production is the voice as absolute number one and that it is underpinned by heavy riffs. That’s a pity, because the bass rarely has such a beautiful performance as at the start of Revelation. Also that from Olli Törrönen played drums deserves even more solo presence. I think there is still potential for the next album.

Through the vastness of eternal winter

Towards the end of Legions we still get a portion of Doom in the form of Through the Depths. The reef at the beginning is Black Sabbath worthy and because the song is a nice contrast to the faster one heard above Forsaken Ground is, there is HERE for listening.

Also the end with the longest piece Eternal Winter is dark and worn. The color of the singing voice has fewer pathetic nuances and comes across as unadulterated and clear. Of course, with its almost nine minutes, the final track needs variety. This is mastered with flying colors through several tempo changes and a guitar solo in the middle part. But looking back on the album, I find the beginning with its varied mix of heaviness and energy the most exciting.

Conclusion
Desolate Realm have with Legions evolved towards Epic Metal. The band’s ability to create atmospheric and celebratory moods is particularly impressive. In this way, the listener is taken into a world of coldness, vastness and grandeur. A nice increase and a successful album. 8 / 10

Line Up
Matias Nastolin – vocals, guitars, bass
Olli Törrönen – Schlagzeug

Tracklist
01. Legions
02. Final Dawn
03. Forsaken Ground
04. Revelation
05. Betrayal
06. The Lost One
07. Through the Depths
08. Eternal Winter

Links
Facebook Desolate Realm
Bandcamp Desolate Realm

