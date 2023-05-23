Desperate request for help to pay for the burial of a 1-year-old baby in Regina

The One-year-old girl suffered from a lethal disease and died during the early hours of the morning this Tuesday in Villa Regina. Now, his family and those close to him are asking for donations to pay for the funeral expenses.

As indicated relatives on social networks, the girl’s name was Bianca Aneley and she died at 2 in the morning after suffering for a year hydranencephaly, a brain malformation.

“We turn to society to request collaboration for burial expenses since they exceed $400,000money that we do not have, “they said.

“You can help us with what you can, it all adds up and will be of great help to us.” told one of his aunts via social networks.

Those who wish to contribute money, may deposit the account holder Hugo Salamanca whose CBU is 0170083140000044966959, ALIAS: cupula.sillon.miga



