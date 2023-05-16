Home » Despite government announcements, the dollarization of portfolios is accelerating
Despite government announcements, the dollarization of portfolios is accelerating

The Government adjusts the interest rate again to contain dollarization of investors’ portfolios. However, the measures seem to have a adverse effect during market opening.

In this context, we communicate with Soledad López de Rava Stock Marketwho spoke about the impact of government measures on the dollar.

Market situation after government announcements

“The market is on firethe rise in rates seeks to stop the dollar but it is rising non-stop,” said López, who later completed: “The gap between the MEP and CCL is 8%, this indicates the local risk.”

“The exchange rate is rising despite the great government intervention,” said the interviewee. “The effect on the market is not what they expectedpeople are thinking in dollars and that inflation will not be able to be contained”, he added.

Likewise, the stock market expert said that there are many papers in the country that are very cheap and that you have to think in the long term. “The dollarization of portfolios is much more active than weeks agothe government signals are bad and the expectation of devaluation is high”, he explained.

“YPF is rising 1% in pesos today”shot Lopez. “The market expectation is that it will go up in the coming months,” he concluded.

