“Despite the errors, mistakes and differences, this government is better than another of Macri”

The Vice President of the Nation, Cristina Kirchner, defended this Thursday the management of Néstor Kirchner, 20 years after his assumption in the government of the Nation and said that from his arrival the country “took back the helm.” In addition, he once again said that the agreement with the International Monetary Fund must be set aside.

It was a speech in which the numbers were imposed on the economy, a review of his four administrations and a strong criticism of economists related to Domingo Cavallo and Mauricio Macri.

“Exactly 20 years ago we arrived with him (by Néstor Kirchner) to this same plaza where we had been 30 years before. That country that received that Patagonian president with barely 22% of the votes… He, do not doubt it, continues to live in the hearts of the people”, affirmed Cristina.

And he added that in these times there is talk of a small State, that does not bother. “But I want to tell you that when he arrived, the State was that small,” he assured. “In the face of so much premeditated armed confusion, I want us to take this to every corner of the country, to every business, to every school: the State was that small and the foreign debt was that big,” he recalled.

CFK immediately reviewed that at that time, YPF and Aerolíneas Argentinas were privatized. “And the Anses did not exist either because a few retired. The resources of the retirees had been delivered to the AFJP ”, he affirmed. “But, when in 2009, we recovered the funds from the AFJP, 60% of the pensions were paid by the State, and the AFJP paid only the ‘cream,’” he remarked.

In this sense, he left one of the strongest phrases: “There were times when retiring was not a right.”

He also stressed that when “Aerolíneas Argentinas was recovered” the State paid the salaries and fuel for all the planes to the Spanish company that had it.

“If everything was private, why did Argentina owe so much money? For a simple reason: because they had contracted foreign debt, because they had privatized it in the ’80s, and because they maintained a false dollarization”, he criticized.

“The Homeland must be taken without the benefit of inventory,” he emphasized.

disciples

At another time in the afternoon, Cristina again criticized “the disciples” of Domingo Cavallo (whom she did not mention). “When today we see and listen to who were the disciples and collaborators of that minister to us… Because we, of course, are not economists. It is true: Kirchner was a simple lawyer, like me. But we were the ‘kukas’ who paid the fixed installments. With the Boden 12 ″, she remembered her.

“Write down, geniuses of the economy, we, the ‘kukas’, the ‘perucas’ pay for it,” said CFK.

Then the vice recalled that Néstor arrived with the debt “defaulteada highest in history.” And he stressed that the former president renegotiated it with great benefits for the country. “It is the debt that was nationalized in 1982, when the dictatorship was leaving, and the one that was contracted to maintain the false dollarization,” he explained.

And then, he highlighted that Néstor Kirchner, together with Lula, paid in cash (“taca taca”) the debt with the IMF. “That is when the government, voted for at the polls, resumes the helm of the economy. And a process of reindustrialization, of inclusion, of added value, of technology, of repatriation of researchers begins… Of the construction of a social network of inclusion for a society that had been devastated by unemployment ”, he reviewed.

“It is not a sin to pay good salaries. On the contrary, it is from good Christians”, assured the vice president. “In 2015, it ended with the best salaries in Latin America, the best retirements and with the highest participation of workers in GDP,” said Cristina.

“It’s not that it was an easy 12 years…Some say we had everything going for us. In favor? Three months after taking office, due to another economic genius, I almost put the country in a hat, ”he recalled in reference to Martín Lousteau. “And after a few months, it rained wet and Lehman Brothers fell,” he added.

Cristina also recalled that for several years she also suffered a drought (during 2008 and 2009).

“We need to articulate something different. We cannot continue tied to a primarized economy, tied to international prices or to rain. We need to make a qualitative leap, make an alliance between the public and the private, to add value, to incorporate technology”, he remarked.

bullshit

“When one looks at the main economies, mainly in Asia, they are far from that doctrine that they want to impose on us that everything is solved by the private sector. On the contrary, they are models of accumulation agreed between the public and the private, in the activities that cause the most return… This is the discussion that millions of Argentines are waiting for and not the nonsense that is said in the media! he said in another part of his speech.

At that moment, he remembered another square: the one on December 9, 2015. “When we said goodbye… not forever,” he assured, to which people asked for “one more” in reference to a new presidential candidacy.

“I remember that day with a lot of love, a lot of gratitude… Believe me, for a political militant of my generation, after 3 terms of government, having been able to tell the Argentines that we were leaving them a much better country than the one we had received was a pride,” he said.

“That day when we gave up and said that we had arrived with the largest defaulted debt in history, and we were leaving with the lowest hard currency debt in recent decades… 8% only in dollars,” he analyzed.

“The level of indebtedness was infinitely ridiculous, they said, typical of an African economy. But the families were not in debt either, because the wages of the workers were the highest in Latin America”, he highlighted.

“This was the Argentina we left. And what did we receive when we returned, in 2019? Once again, Argentina is in debt in dollars. In 2016 and 2017 we were the country that took the most debt in dollars. When it could not be paid, what happened happened. Again, the IMF but with an additional one. It was no longer more or less normal standby loans. No, no… They gave him 57 billion dollars so he could win the elections. Unpublished, unusual ”, he affirmed.

About Macri

“Everyone knows the differences that I have had and that I have, it is not necessary to explain them because I said them. On December 20, I said that there was going to be growth, when the pandemic ended. But I said that they should take care of the prices, because otherwise the growth would be taken away by four alive. And it happened that four alive are taking it away, ”he said.

“Despite the errors, mistakes or differences, this government is infinitely better than another of Mauricio Macri. I have no doubts, ”he remarked.

Then, he referred to improving income distribution. “Many times you have to put an ugly face on those who have a lot, and it is not about confronting. Or why do they think they hate me, persecute me and outlaw me? Because I was never one of them nor will I be. Whatever they do, they want to kill me, arrest me… I will never be one of them, I am from the town and I won’t move from there, ”he almost shouted.

Payment to the IMF

“We also have to know that it is necessary to build organization, territorial depth, cadres that take the lead and carry out the government program that Argentina needs,” he asked.

According to CFK, Argentina needs “three or four axes” to lead a country, and she referred not only to those who think like her. “If we Argentines do not achieve that this program that the Fund imposes on all its debtors is set aside, and allows us to develop our own growth program, it will be impossible to pay for it, no matter what they say,” he warned.

And he remembered a phrase from Néstor: “The dead do not pay debts.”

against the court

“Finally, I want to tell you that it is necessary to give the country back a judicial power that has evaporated among the tricks of a clique unworthy for the history of Argentina,” Cristina criticized at the end.

“When Néstor came to the government, the then president of the Court threatened him with dollarization,” he recalled. “And believe me that that Court, to which Néstor formally requested a political trial, next to this jerk we have today… true unworthy jerk. The things that are known and that we find out every day were never heard or said ”, he charged against the highest court of justice of the Nation.

“Argentines deserve to have a Supreme Court of Justice that is called as such, without turning red. I ask all the political parties in Argentina, ”he asked.

crowded square

The event began with an evocative video of Néstor Kirchner, who took office on May 25, 2003. A few minutes later, Cristina took the stage to give her speech. She did it under a deluge.

A Plaza de Mayo full of militants listened, from 3:30 p.m., to the vice president.

The vice president was the only speaker at the event, where President Alberto Fernández was not invited, who after leading the traditional Tedeum in the Metropolitan Cathedral had planned to travel to the coastal town of Chapadmalal to spend the weekend at the official residence.

The governing alliance must define if it chooses its candidate through the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primaries (Paso) or if it presents a unity formula. The applicants in dance are the ministers Sergio Massa (Economy) and Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro (Interior), the chief of staff, Agustín Rossi, the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, and the social leader Juan Grabois.

Cabinet ministers participated in the event called by Cristina and La Cámpora, including Sergio Massa (who in the coming days will travel to China on an official mission together with deputy Máximo Kirchner), as well as legislators and mayors of the Frente de Todos, social movements and Human Rights organizations.

The last time Cristina was on stage in the Plaza de Mayo was on December 10, 2019, in celebration of the assumption of Alberto Fernández in the Government.