The presence of the women in it Power of attorney It hasn’t changed in the last 20 years. And while they are more than half of the entire system, only 25% of them reach high positionsin one more example that the glass ceiling is something that may not be seen with the naked eye, but it exists.

This emerges from a study published in recent days by Meetings. Johanna Cristallo was in charge of studying the selection processes for judges between 1999 and 2018, and came to a conclusion: 54% of the judicial system is made up of women while men are 46%.

But that base number changes as the pyramid reaches the top: barely 31% of the Magistracy is made up of women while 69% are men. The Chambers, the highest echelon of the Judiciary on a par with the members of the Supreme Court, 75% are made up of men while only 25% are women.

Martín Kohan will teach a literature course on Borges, Cortázar and Echeverría

“At first glance, the selection process is neutral and meritocratic, but if we zoom in we will find that the path is different for men and women. (…) Although the selection process for male and female magistrates is presented as a neutral and meritocratic process, its characteristics have a differential impact on women and men,” the report states.

The report maintains that competitions to hold judicial positions have a low enrollment of women. There are three dimensions: lack of a gender perspective in the regulations, reconciliation between family and professional life, and self-demand when applying for a contest.

“The contests were designed with the male experience in mind. and they are blind to the situations women face. They overestimate aspects such as legal production, writing books or articles, or accessing training and specialization courses, over suitability and capacity in judicial resolutions,” reads the study.

What to do with the “glass ceiling” in Justice

In its conclusive part, the study published in fund.ar presents six central points when it comes to modifying the situation faced by women who seek to access higher charges within the system.

First, he argues that regulatory changes are necessary from the different barriers they face.

In turn, it considers it necessary that as there are vacancies a gender quota is established “that guarantees equalization in the integration of the chambers between men and women”, which will generate, always according to the report, a greater registration of women to the contests.

Branding: the trending course to work in Digital Marketing

For the author it is also necessary “give greater relative weight in the final score” to the opposition exams than to the background. “It has been confirmed that young people and women perform, on average, better exams,” says the study.

For the study, communication campaigns are key for women to register for contests, as well as the design of budgetary policies with gender perspective and the generation of “empirical, constant and updated evidence to monitor the data and “evaluate whether or not the numbers of women enrolled in contests change over time.”

AS / ED