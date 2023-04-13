Despite the great efforts of the national government to contain it, the blue dollar continues the bullish trend and touches $ 400 again. This Thursday the 13th, the parallel currency climbed two pesos and reached the record of $399 for sale. Thus, the gap with the wholesale official stands at 85.4%.

Only this week, the informal climbed seven pesos. So far in 2023, the increase amounts to $53 after closing 2022 at $346. It should be remembered that last year, the US currency it jumped $138, relative to the $208 it ended 2021 with.

For their part, financial dollars also operated on the rise. Thus, the cash with liquidation was sold at $402.91 and the Stock Market or MEP at $391.76.

In dialogue with Perfil.com, the Economist Pablo Tigani pointed out that this rise is due to the corrections made for the inflation rate. “It is evident that there was a significant delay,” she stressed.

Along these lines, Tigani explained that the US currency was anchored to inflationary expectations and also anchored the “pass through (pass to prices).” “In other words, the government had done everything it could to stop it, but it is very difficult to stop it with the current inflation rate and with the relative delay that it brought,” he said.

This Wednesday the 12th, the Central Bank bought US$2 million, an insignificant figure if one takes into account that in the month it has accumulated a negative balance of around US$414 million. The purchases took place in a round in which the first operations with the soybean dollar were registered, with income of US$ 85.5 million.

Risk country

The country risk increases slightly by 0.1%. Around 2:00 p.m., the index prepared by the JP Morgan query was located at 2,387 bp.

RM / LR