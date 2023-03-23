Home Entertainment Despite the rain, teachers and health personnel marched this Thursday through the Center of Córdoba
Despite the rain, teachers and health personnel marched this Thursday through the Center of Córdoba

The first day of the 48-hour strike decreed by the Union of Educators of the Province of Córdoba (UEPC) achieved the greatest support since the beginning of the year.

For teachers, compliance with this third measure of force was greater than 90 percent, as occurred on the first day of classes, on February 27, and on March 10, when they carried out the second strike after rejecting the new recomposition proposal. salary that arose from the joint table between the union and the Civic Center.

According to figures from the Ministry of Education of the Province, the average adherence to the force measure this Wednesday was 58.1%: 55.3% in the morning shift and 61% during the afternoon shift.

According to these data, almost six out of 10 teachers throughout the province did not teach classes this Wednesday. It is the highest percentage of official compliance reported to date.

Teacher strike and healthy mobilization this Thursday despite the rain

This Thursday, despite the rain, the mobilization that was part of the teachers’ fight plan on the second day of the strike (which also had significant support) was very large.

It left from the headquarters of the UEPC and toured the streets of the center of the city of Córdoba to the vicinity of the Civic Center.

The march two weeks ago drew attention because of the volume and also because of the participation of teachers from private schools, who do not usually attend.

The strike was also called by the Argentine Union of Private Teachers (Sadop).

Meanwhile, from the Sanitary Pole, the representatives of the health teams that are also in conflict with the Government departed. The columns left from that place towards Chacabuco avenue, and joined the teachers’ march.

