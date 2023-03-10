Original Title: Detailed Explanation of the Twelve Constellations 2023.3.10

Friday is a day to sift through those around you. Today you will make a decision, with whom you will move forward as relatives or friends, as like-minded people or followers, and with whom you will break up, tired of saving dysfunctional relationships. Collectively, March will ask all of us to not only perceive the world around us in new ways, but to be in it in new ways. There is no prejudice, no convention, and no pressure to cater to people or circumstances that our soul can no longer accept. The petty, insincere smiles you see on the people around you can only annoy you more and more. Now is the time to secure personal emotional comfort with the people and things with whom you share a future.

Aries, Leo Sagittarius

Attention will be mainly occupied by tasks, meetings or conversations with relatives or friends. Your family matters will take precedence over your other commitments, but this will be mainly due to your need to organize the things you have planned today in the best possible way. Your health will be unstable, so avoid tension and stress.

Those born under the sign of Aries show their love for young family members without limit.

Today for Leos, let money be a means to keep as many people happy as possible.

For Sagittarius, the character of this day is relatively soft.

Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn

Today you will have preliminary plans related to your responsibilities to your family and home. Today, it will be difficult for you to transfer these responsibilities to others, because many people will depend on you. The day will be favorable for near or far travel, mainly for family reasons, but watch out for places where traffic will be heavy.

For Taurus, on this day there will be guests coming to your home, or a gathering somewhere, where there will be enough emotions to put you in a good mood.

For Virgo, worries need to be cleared at the beginning of the day. You’ll have more conversations, casual or planned meetings, so above all be yourself!

The day can go very differently for Capricorn, but you accept it all and remember that when you close a door, you open a new one…

Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

There is plenty of favorable time to schedule things that are important to your family or love relationships. Today, be free to express your own feelings and desires. There will be dynamic changes in your communications with relatives, friends or people you will meet today. On Friday, it is important not to waste your time and not let others take up your time, because it is important to maintain a balance in relationships and commitments.

For Gemini, it will be a favorable day for welcoming guests from different distances, traveling, exchanging information and letters.

For Libra, the cause of emotion and excitement will be the actions of a woman who knows what she wants and how to do it.

For Aquarius, today’s expectations will be fulfilled in the best possible way.

Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

Friday will be a very delicate day for you, as you will have to sift very carefully any information you will receive in one way or another. Beware of fake news, unfinished conversations due to your lack of patience. Your emotional level is high today, and it is easy to cause disputes or quarrels. Don’t let important family or friendship relationships become strained.

If you were born under the sign of Cancer, be strong and direct.

If you were born under the sign of Scorpio, be sensitive and emotional.

If you were born under the sign of Pisces, today enjoy life and wear bright clothes.

