Details behind Gong Linna coaxing Meiyi Liya to eat Zheergen are exposed-Yichun News-Dongbei.com

　#Gong Linna coaxing Meiyi Liya to eat Zheergen#On May 5, Gong Linna posted a short video on her social media, in which she coaxed Meiyi Liya to eat Zheergen, which aroused heated discussions among netizens.

Gong Linna and Meiyi Liya are one of the contestants in the female inspirational growth music program “Ride the Wind 2023”. In this short video, Gong Linna picked up a zigzag root, launched her own appetite offensive, and coaxed Meiyi Liya to try this delicious snack in various ways.

　Reviews:

@小明明: Gong Linna is so cute, and Meiyi Liya is so cute, it makes me want to buy folded ears.

@小燕燕: This video is so interesting, I think Gong Linna is a very interesting person.

@大病悲: Gong Linna’s acting skills are so good, it makes me want to try this folding ear root.

With the popularity of “Ride the Wind 2023”, the popularity of Gong Linna and Meiyi Liya is also increasing. The release of this short video made the relationship between the two contestants closer and made netizens look forward to them.

[Details behind Gong Linna coaxing Meiyi Liya to eat folded ear root]

