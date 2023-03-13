Home Entertainment Details: Nobel Prize-winning author Kenzaburo Oe dies at 88
The picture shows Oe Kenzaburo being interviewed at his home in Tokyo in July 2015. (Kyodo)

[Kyodo News Agency, March 13]The famous Japanese writer and Nobel Prize winner Kenzaburo Oe died of aging in the early morning of the 3rd at the age of 88. A native of Ehime Prefecture, he often makes peaceful and constitutional speeches. The funeral has been held within the confines of relatives. A farewell meeting will be arranged separately.

Oe started writing while studying at the French Department of the University of Tokyo. In 1958, he won the Akutagawa Award for “Bringing”, which established his status as a writer early and created his own novel world.

He later published the work “Personal Experience” based on himself and his family. The hero in the story finally decided to live with the disabled child. Other works include “Football in the First Year of Wanyan” created with the forest in his hometown of Shikoku as the background. Oe has won many literary awards, his works have been translated into foreign languages, and he has also attracted attention overseas.

In 1994, Oe became the second Japanese to win the Nobel Prize in Literature after Kawabata Yasunari.

Based on post-war democratic ideas, Oe advocated peace and supported the constitution. He wrote “Hiroshima Notes” and “Okinawa Notes”. After the Great East Japan Earthquake, he actively called for denuclearization. (over)

