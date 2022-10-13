Listen to the audio version of the article

Detox & Thalasso, a couple’s weekend or a moment to treat yourself to yourself: these are the autumn proposals of the Adler Spa Resort Sicilia, the eco-resort opened in July in Siculiana, in the province of Agrigento. The packages are focused on natural well-being, include outdoor activities for the “sweet” discovery of the territory, yoga and are designed for different needs: for those who want to regenerate the body and strengthen the immune system, for those looking for a magical moment as a couple and for those who want to give themselves precious time all to themselves.

With its mild and pleasant temperatures, the typical light of the season, the changing colors and the tranquility that it brings with it, autumn in Sicily is a good time to treat yourself to a wellness holiday and to slowly explore the area. The Adler offers an environment in which to relax and regenerate mind and body before the winter season and experience the benefits of thalassotherapy; moreover, thanks to the particular position adjacent to the Torre Salsa Nature Reserve, the eco-resort allows a direct and total relationship with a landscape where the land meets the sea, becoming a strategic starting point for exploring the beauty of local nature, on foot , by bicycle or e-bike.

The facility, which will close on 11 December, offers multiple autumn packages: 4 days Detox & Thalasso to purify the body and recharge energy, while strengthening the immune system; Time for me for those who travel alone and want to treat themselves to a special stay; or the romantic couple’s weekend of relaxation. All – as well as with various dedicated treatments – also with access to the Aquae world: indoor and outdoor heated saline pool, 25-meter semi-Olympic sports pool, heated panoramic thalasso pool, panoramic Finnish sauna and bio sauna, steam bath.

Located near the Torre Salsa Nature Reserve and with access to the beach about 300 meters away, the resort has 90 rooms – divided into 74 junior suites and 16 family suites – all with private terraces built and furnished with natural materials. With a large Wellness & Spa Center (3,200 square meters of swimming pools, saunas and relaxation areas), it offers a wide choice of Spa programs such as thalassotherapy and volcanic applications. The Mediterranean-inspired cuisine enhances local ingredients, reinterpreted in a new, light and gourmet way. The offer is completed by a varied program of outdoor and indoor proposals.