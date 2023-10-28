Home » Devastating Category 5 Hurricane Otis Leaves Acapulco in Ruins: Celebrities Ingrid Martz and Lety Calderón Reflect on the Destruction
Category 5 Hurricane Otis Leaves Acapulco in Ruins: Celebrities Among the Affected

Acapulco, Mexico – The aftermath of Category 5 Hurricane Otis has left Acapulco devastated, with residents and tourists alike grappling with the immense power of nature. What started as a tropical storm quickly turned into a nightmare for Acapulqueños, as they were unable to evacuate in time and had to face the wrath of the hurricane head-on.

In just a few hours, Acapulco was reduced to ruins, leaving many individuals, including celebrities, reeling from the destruction. Renowned actress Ingrid Martz, known for her role in the telenovela ‘Vencer la culpa’, revealed that she had invested all her earnings from the Televisa project into decorating her property in Acapulco, only to lose everything in the natural disaster.

Another celebrity affected by the hurricane is Lety Calderón. The actress took to social media to share heartbreaking photographs of her completely destroyed home in Acapulco, expressing her devastation at seeing all her efforts vanish overnight.

In the images, the once beautiful pool area is covered, and the building stands in ruins, with palm trees and the shell of what used to be the apartment. The photographs illustrate just a fraction of the grim reality faced by Acapulco and its surroundings.

Amidst her own material losses, Calderón expressed her deepest concerns for the people who worked in the apartment building. As communication remains a challenge in the region, she worries about their safety and the well-being of their families.

“What worries me the most and hurts me the most is all the people who worked there and their families,” voiced Calderón. She concluded her message with a plea to God, urging for a swift recovery from this catastrophe for all the people of Guerrero.

See also  Warm winter velvet, warmth, inspiration and happiness Unlimited Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 joins hands with Disney China to create "Pixar Fluffy Festival" themed event

As Acapulco grapples with the aftermath of Hurricane Otis, the true extent of the damage is yet to be fully assessed. The road to recovery for the affected individuals and the entire region is expected to be a long and challenging one.

