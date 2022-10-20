Home Entertainment Developer 343i provides “Halo”-themed prosthetics for physically disabled children – Hardware – cnBeta.COM
“Halo: Infinite” game developer 343Industries recently said that it will continue to expand its partnership with prosthetic production company Limbitless Solutions to provide more “Halo”-themed prosthetics. Since 2018, the two companies have been collaborating on Halo-designed products, including the Master Chief and the kamikaze Arbiter.The selection will now include the Master Chief from Halo: Infinite and Halo: Reach Spartan Catherine-B320 (Kat).

Limbitless Solutions, a nonprofit based at the University of Central Florida, builds custom 3D printed prosthetics for children with disabilities based on large entertainment IPs, teaches how to use them and provides other support.

Of the two new themed prosthetics, the Kat-themed prosthetic hand is the most important for 343 and Limbitless, as the character is the first in the Halo universe to use a prosthetic limb.

“We are excited to continue our partnership and bring these new designs to life,” said Albert Manero, co-founder of Limbitless Solutions.

“Our team can’t wait for kids to proudly present these new bionic designs to their friends in the classroom or on the playground.”

