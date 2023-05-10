DEVILDRIVER

Dealing With Demons – Vol. II

(NWOAHM) Label: Napalm Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 12.05.2023

Not only that Dez Fafara last year the renewed reunion of COAL CHAMBER announced that he is dancing with his devils again and is already putting his brisk and brutal sole on the floor with his inner demons for the second time called “Dealing With Demons – Vol. II”.

There was a weak album per se DEVILDRIVER Not yet anyway, but after the ingenious hat-trick „Devildriver“ (2003), „The Fury Of Our Makers Hand“ (2005) and The Last Kind Words (2007) as well as the incredibly powerful „Pray For Villains“ (2009), the upward trend was initially interrupted and certain signs of fatigue and stagnation spread. Only in 2018 did the liberation come with the slightly different album “Outlaws Till’ The End – Vol. I” and with the country cover album new freshness returned to the sound of DEVILDRIVER. This momentum was also taken for „Dealing With Demons – Vol. I“ with, whose direct successor now appears three years later.

Basically, the Californians start exactly where they started on “Vol. I” and the tracks bang, groove, thrash and really rock. Everything in the best NWOAHM manner with Dez’s angry voice and the technical refinements that DD impressively demonstrated from the start. The mix of heaviness, which has been significantly increased compared to the first part, and catchy riffs and hooks is right again, but the tracks just rush by without making a real impression or getting stuck when you listen doesn’t really pay attention to the material about one’s own demons and dark abysses of the psyche.

Even if the work can’t quite keep up with its predecessor, after the bulky opener with the gloomy “Mantra”, the dynamic “Summoning”, which starts promisingly with clean guitars or the atmospheric “Nothing Lasts Forever”, you will find the first highlights. “Through The Depths” sounds a bit more creative with black-metallic thrashing or the extremely intense “It’s A Hard Truth”, where you can already feel the depressive lyrics in the music and Dez presents a few new facets. There’s some more nasty groove carnage with “Bloodbath” and the closing track “This Relationship, Broken” brings some more drama with it.

“Dealing With Demons – Vol. II” is an extremely strong work, but can’t quite keep up with its predecessor and the mentioned reference works, because after 20 years of band history, DEVILDRIVER simply don’t dare to leave their comfort zone enough and I’m looking for a real super hit also in vain. But that’s whining on a high level, because the tenth work – if you include the cover album – pretty much meets all requirements and makes you really want to after a few listens!

Tracklist „Dealing With Demons – Vol. II“:

1. I Have No Pity

2. Mantra

3. Nothing Lasts Forever

4. Summoning

5. Through The Depths

6. Bloodbath

7. It’s A Hard Truth

8. If Blood Is Life

9. This Relationship, Broken

Total playing time: 36:12

DEVILDRIVER – Dealing With Demons – Vol. II LineUp: Dez Fafara (Vocals) Mike Spreitzer (Guitars) Alex Lee (Guitars) Jon Miller (Bass) Davier Perez (Drums) 7.5 … Buy on Amazon

