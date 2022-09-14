Home Entertainment Devin Booker autographed actual combat Nike Kobe 4 Protro will be auctioned
It is no longer news that Devin Booker is a staunch supporter of the late Kobe Bryant, including on the court that he often uses Nike Kobe series shoes, especially the purple Kobe 4 Protro that he used many times in the playoffs. The attention of shoe fans, and now Devin Booker has cooperated with Shopify to jointly auction this pair of sneakers.

This shoe, which he wore in Game 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2020-2021 season, has the words “Be Legendary” written on the outside of the toe, a suggestion from Kobe Bryant himself to Devin Booker, among others. Its back number #1, #mambamentality, the date of the game and personal data, and an autograph on the toe cap.

This purple Kobe 4 Protro in size US14.5 is expected to be open for bidding between September 22 and 29, so interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

