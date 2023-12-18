Home » Devin Booker lights up the 4th quarter and the Suns come back to beat the Wizards 112-108
Entertainment

Devin Booker lights up the 4th quarter and the Suns come back to beat the Wizards 112-108

by admin
Devin Booker lights up the 4th quarter and the Suns come back to beat the Wizards 112-108

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — Devin Booker shook off a slow start and scored 11 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-108 on Sunday. Washington Wizards.

Booker missed six of seven 3-point attempts in the first three quarters and then hit a pair as the Suns overcame an eight-point deficit early in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Durant led the Suns with 28 points, including a dunk from three in the final minute. Jusuf Nurkic added 17 rebounds.

Phoenix outscored Washington 31-19 in the fourth to snap a two-game losing streak and stay above .500 at 14-12. The Suns were 7 of 31 from 3-point range and forced 17 turnovers.

Daniel Gafford had 26 points and 17 rebounds for the Wizards, who fell to 4-21 after beating Indiana on Friday night following 15 losses in their previous 16 games. Tyus Jones scored 22 points and Kyle Kuzma added 17 before fouling out.

Bradley Beal did not play after suffering a sprained right ankle on Friday night and was replaced by Nassir Little. Eric Gordon returned after missing two games due to a right leg contusion.

See also  concert #55: biffy clyro @ gasometer | 09/16/2022

You may also like

“THE ONE PIECE” Remake: Celebrating 25 Years of...

Gabriel Calvo’s Departure from ‘Mil Oficios’ and the...

Former ‘Blind Married’ participant Lien finds new love...

Recognizing High-Quality Content: The Best of Chinese Media...

Chile rejected the draft of the new Constitution...

Former Girlfriend of Matthew Perry Calls for Investigation...

1. Ultra-rare 1998 Lamborghini Diablo SV Roadster supercar...

This is how the wind blew an Aerolíneas...

The Mysterious Death of Colombian Singer Oscar Agudelo:...

Issey Takahashi to Star in New Live-Action ‘Black...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy