Devin Booker lights up the 4th quarter and the Suns come back to beat the Wizards 112-108

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — Devin Booker shook off a slow start and scored 11 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 112-108 on Sunday.

Booker missed six of seven 3-point attempts in the first three quarters and then hit a pair as the Suns overcame an eight-point deficit early in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Durant led the Suns with 28 points, including a dunk from three in the final minute. Jusuf Nurkic added 17 rebounds.

Phoenix outscored Washington 31-19 in the fourth to snap a two-game losing streak and stay above .500 at 14-12. The Suns were 7 of 31 from 3-point range and forced 17 turnovers.

Daniel Gafford had 26 points and 17 rebounds for the Wizards, who fell to 4-21 after beating Indiana on Friday night following 15 losses in their previous 16 games. Tyus Jones scored 22 points and Kyle Kuzma added 17 before fouling out.

Bradley Beal did not play after suffering a sprained right ankle on Friday night and was replaced by Nassir Little. Eric Gordon returned after missing two games due to a right leg contusion.

