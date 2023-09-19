Devoto Oli, underdog, eco-anxiety, quiet quitting are the new words added to the dictionary

Underdog, ecoanxiety, permacrisis, quiet quitting. And also neologisms taken from current events, politics, economics and finance (life imprisonment, price cap, decumulation), culture and the mass media (entomophobia, smishing, fat shaming).

There are over 400 new words and meanings recorded in paper and digital versions in Devoto Oli, the most widespread dictionary of the Italian language published by Le Monnier. And if you were triggered by the fact that this verb wasn't included last year, this time it is there and it means to provoke. An increasingly vast range of terms for a constantly evolving language, which expands with words that express the challenges faced by the new generations, contaminated by an increasingly international language.

The great attention to the problems and language of contemporaneity therefore remains the main characteristic of Nuovo Devoto-Oli, now in its seventh edition after the complete renewal which, starting from the work conceived by Giacomo Devoto and Gian Carlo Oli way back in 1967, produced a new idea of ​​vocabulary, under the guidance of Luca Serianni and Maurizio Trifone, who have joined as authors over time. The 2024 edition is also available in the two highly integrated paper and digital versions, where the digital database underlying the paper volume has a strong strategic value that channels most of the efforts for updates, integrations and application development. The paper volume, more streamlined, consists of 2,560 pages, with 75,000 entries, 250,000 definitions and 45,000 phrases, while the digital version, as a website and application for iOS and Android tablets and smartphones, offers 35,000 headwords and 50,000 more definitions, for a complete use of all the contents, with features and tools designed for an interactive user experience, which allows you to always have the vocabulary at hand, including the audio of all the voices for correct pronunciation and the possibility of share the lemma, via email or post on the main social networks, to resolve doubts during study or work.