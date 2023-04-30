DF Livre de Carcaças removes 230 abandoned vehicles from the streets in April

Águas Claras is the next region to receive the DF Livre de Carcaças teams. The teams will be in town on Tuesday (2), Wednesday (3) and Thursday

During the month of April, the DF Livre de Carcaças Operation collected 230 abandoned vehicles from the streets of Taguatinga, Samambaia and Santa Maria. Águas Claras is the next region to receive the DF Livre de Carcaças teams. The teams will be in town on Tuesday (2), Wednesday (3) and Thursday (4).

The teams, coordinated by the Public Security Secretariat of the DF (SSP-DF), bring together, in addition to the regional administrations, representatives of the Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF), the Traffic Department (Detran-DF), the Roads Department ( DER-DF), Nova Capital Urbanization Company (Novacap), Urban Cleaning Service (SLU), Legal DF and Health Secretariat, through the Environmental Surveillance Board (Dival).

“The DF Livre de Carcaças is a consolidated operation and extremely important for the population’s greater perception of safety. We resumed activities in March and, this year alone, we counted 352 vehicles collected from the streets of the DF”, emphasizes the secretary of Public Security of the DF, Sandro Avelar.

“One of the focuses of the SSP-DF is to identify disorders, such as abandoned cars, tall weeds, lack of lighting, factors that directly affect the feeling of security. In this way, this year we created an undersecretary that deals specifically with this theme”, adds Avelar.

The secretary is referring to the Undersecretary of Public Policies, created in March of this year. The work to identify disorders has the support of regional administrations, security councils and, also, the material sent by the population through the Federal District Government Ombudsman, as explained by the Undersecretary of Public Policy, Jasiel Fernandes.

“This approximation of the population through security councils is essential. In addition, we have worked closely with regional administrations before starting operations in the region. That way, we can join efforts and ensure a better result from the action”, explains Jasiel.

Santa Maria received the operation this week. For the city’s regional administrator, Josiel França, the action was essential for the city. “The Carcass Free DF is very important and Santa Maria was no different. 58 carcasses were removed from the streets of our region, where some of them were causing inconvenience to the community and, in some cases, there was already a focus of the dengue mosquito. The population of Santa Maria was very grateful, many compliments were received for the team. In addition to more safety, our city is much prettier.”



CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

New email

To facilitate the contact of the population, a new channel was created for forwarding information by the population: the [email protected] It is important to include details that facilitate the location of vehicles, such as address, reference point and, if possible, photos.

Information can also be forwarded through the GDF Ombudsman, on the Participa DF website or by calling 162, and at the regional administrations themselves.

The DF Free of Carcasses aligns with the actions of the GDF to eliminate mosquito outbreaks Temples of the Egyptians – transmitter of dengue, zika and chikungunya. The teams’ actions follow guidelines from the Permanent District Room for Coordination and Control of Actions to Combat Diseases Transmitted by Aedes (SDCC), which points out the administrative regions with the greatest need for the operation, to remove mosquito breeding sites.

See also Martine Rose x Stüssy's latest joint series Lookbook and full-item photo album are officially released

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“We had a reduction of about 60% in notifications of dengue cases in the Federal District and the DF Livre de Carcaças contributed to this reduction”, says the executive secretary of Public Policies, Meire Mota.

*With information from Agência Brasilia