Have you ever played a hero card game where summoning stones are given in the introduction? Today, I recommend the idle role-playing game “Heroic Expedition” launched by DHGAMES (Chengdu Zhuohang) with the background of defending the Holy Kingdom and saving the chaotic world. Players play the role of adventurers in the magical world, recruit heroes to explore treasures, and start a wonderful journey in the magical world. Heroes have exciting legends, custom city construction can obtain various resources, and the charm of dungeon exploration makes players unable to extricate themselves.

As a domestic mobile game, “Heroic Expedition” contains elements from the two games “Idle Soldier” and “Sword and Expedition” in its name. Since its launch on May 19, it has achieved a score of 7.1 points on Taptap. At the same time It has attracted nearly 50,000 followers. The game integrates strategy, placement, role-playing and other elements into one, leading players to take an adventure in the land of the gods created by the goddess of life. The plot and style similar to “How to Train Your Dragon” add a Nordic flavor to the game and promote the expansion of the game overseas.

The gameplay of “Heroic Expedition” is mainly based on strategy and incorporates placement elements, so that players can earn profits and grow even after going offline. The hero image established with rich background will gradually grow into a legendary superhero under the training of players. Hang up and wait for resources, go deep into the dungeon, and participate in special activities, so that players are always in a state of intense and exciting growth. The maze incorporating Roguelike elements makes people unable to extricate themselves.

screen scene

"Heroic Expedition" adopts extremely realistic 3D three-dimensional modeling. The refined high-quality heroes are three-dimensional and plump. The full color contrast is eye-catching. The characters and buildings of various styles reflect the characteristics and mystery of the five camps. A world full of mystery, exquisite character modeling, ever-changing mazes, and hundreds of individual skills are all the advantages of the game.

Game Reviews

From the actual experience, "Heroic Expedition" is a heavy game with a Chinese core, Nordic game style, and rich social and comprehensive gameplay. It not only adheres to the idea of ​​increasing the number of players online at the time of domestic games, but also attracts the attention of European players with its style of painting. It can be regarded as a strategy game customized for overseas. And this is indeed the case, because the game was officially launched on the Google Play Store as early as April 7 last year, and it was only recently on August 28 that the game reached the top of the free list.

Player recommendation

If you have been a loyal player of "Idle Soldiers", if you have a soft spot for idle role-playing games, and if you like heavy games with Nordic themes, then please don't miss this "Heroic Expedition" easily.

Game popularity

At present, "Heroic Expedition" ranks 9th in the top free games list in the Google Play Store, with more than 100,000 installations.

