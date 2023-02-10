On the 10th, Jiaxing Di Lieba Studio issued a statement saying: “The Internet is not an illegal place. Our company will continue to protect the legal rights of Ms. Di Lieba in accordance with the law and investigate the legal responsibility of the infringer.” The situation and the progress of the case were notified.

It is understood that on the 9th, the paparazzi “Super Photography Yang Yang” posted a video of Di Lieba on social platforms, with the text: “Basically, it should still be a rabbit, around October.” Later, another message was sent, and Aite Huang Jingyu said: “Congratulations to the little brother who has successfully upgraded.” The relevant content caused netizens to speculate about Di Lieba’s relationship and pregnancy.

But then some fans posted dynamic pictures of the scene on social platforms, claiming that they were the photographers of Reba’s pictures that day, and pointed out that “super photographer Yang Yang” stole the pictures and spread rumors about Di Lieba’s pregnancy.

Faced with netizens’ question “Why are female celebrities spreading rumors”, “Super Photographer Yang Yang” replied in the comment area: “The seventh feeling told me that if you don’t participate in general activities, play will disappear.”

In this regard, Jiaxing Di Lieba Studio specifically mentioned the user in the statement, and said: “A lawyer has been entrusted to store evidence of the relevant remarks and will take legal measures to protect rights.”

In addition, in this public opinion incident, a user named “Junjun’s Travel Diary” quoted the text “she loves” to break the news, saying: “I’m not pregnant, it’s a strike, and I’m terminating the contract. But the contract It’s been a long time, what’s going on specifically, and it involves other top streamers, so I won’t say much. As for the relationship, she’s super stable, and she’s super in love! I can’t disclose the details of how much she loves.” Suspectedly implying that Reba is not pregnant , but in love.

But then the account explained the content of Di Lieba’s love affair, saying: “This article I’m talking about is that Reba loves fans very much. The relationship between Reba and Alice is super stable, and she loves her so much! The two-way relationship is really special. I hope you don’t get me wrong!”

A few hours later, the account issued a handwritten letter apologizing, saying: “I misappropriated the stalk of ‘she loves’. My original meaning was that Reba loves fans very much. Reba and Alice went in both directions. But it caused everyone I misunderstood that she had a boyfriend.”

Regarding the information disclosed by the account of “Junjun’s Travel Diary”, another “melon owner” broke the news and said: “It’s hard to say about the pregnancy, but I’m sure Reba has already renewed his contract with Jiaxing.” The revelation shows that ” Junjun’s Travel Diary revealed that Reba’s troubled termination of the contract did not match the facts, and the user’s suggestion about Reba’s love affairs is still doubtful.

Among the revelations related to this incident, the suspected pregnant picture of Reba was released by “Super Power Photography Yangyang”, and the pregnancy revelation was also made by the user’s “seventh sense”. The whistleblower of Reba’s love affair was accused by other netizens of false information, and multiple social platform accounts were accused by the studio for spreading rumors.

According to Di Lieba’s recent itinerary revealed by fans, she participated in a live broadcast of thermal clothing on January 7, because the clothes were close-fitting, and the on-site staff also revealed that she had a slender figure, so the rumors were self-defeating.

