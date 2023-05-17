Di watch tenacity, beyond the self! G-SHOCK·Wang Hedi’s limited edition joint watch breaks through the boundaries_TOM ENTERTAINMENT

On May 14th, G-SHOCK joined hands with trend spokesperson Wang Hedi to bring the offline event of “G Le Outdoor Di Watch Toughness”. The G-SHOCK Wang Hedi limited edition joint watch jointly created by the two parties was officially unveiled on the spot!

At the event site, Wang Hedi shocked the airborne by helicopter, instantly detonating the enthusiastic atmosphere of the audience! Subsequently, Xiangyu Yuxi, deputy general manager of Casio (China) Trading Co., Ltd. made a grand appearance, and started a trend talk with Wang Hedi about the new joint watch, and jointly brought G-SHOCK · Wang Hedi joint limited edition watch for the first time!

This is Wang Hedi’s first joint name with a watch brand. He has injected his long-standing awareness of tenacity and avant-garde trends into this joint conception, triggering cutting-edge inspiration for watch design concepts. When Wang Hedi meets G- SHOCK, the two seem to have a similar temperament visible to the naked eye: straightforward, pure, strong curiosity and tenacious pursuit of everything. And the tough and cool sparks colliding from these similar qualities seem to be so full of tacit understanding. The two sides hit it off immediately, and both firmly believe that only by not being afraid of challenges and constantly evolving can a more tenacious trendy style be achieved. At the end of the conversation, Deputy General Manager Xiang Yu personally wore a co-branded watch for Wang Hedi, demonstrating the tenacity of Di watches that broke through the boundaries!

























Reorganization, evolution, breakthrough again, and finally endowing oneself with a new vitality are the constant self-challenges of both G-SHOCK and Wang Hedi.This joint name, the two parties lock on the trendy classics, based on the popular model[Hachioji]GA-B2100-1A, the cool black, sharp edges and tough octagonal lines are the tough genes of the joint watch, and here Based on the integration of new design concepts, create a new edge for the trend!













This time, the G-SHOCK·Wang Hedi limited-edition co-branded watch takes Wang Hedi’s name as inspiration and takes self-transcendence as the design theme. The initial letter W of the word “Wang” is composed of the English letter V that symbolizes victory, and the combination of “Hedi” “The initial letter HD, after adding G-SHOCK’s tough design style, made “WHD” a distinctive trend Icon and printed it on the watch strap.

The octagon around the Icon not only symbolizes the octagonal shape of GA-B2100-1A, but also implies that this cooperation has broken through multiple fields. Moreover, in the choice of color scheme, Wang Hedi’s support color, purple, is specially adopted, which represents hope and the future, and also symbolizes that everything is possible.

In addition, there are also heavy eggs hidden in the details of the strap: Wang Hedi’s English name – Dylan is printed on the long strap, and a limited number is printed on the short strap.As the first limited-edition watch co-branded by G-SHOCK and Wang Hedi, each watch has its own unique number. There are a total of 40 watches with limited number numbers. The collection is of extraordinary significance and is destined to detonate the trend circle!



















Continuing the design concept of the watch, G-SHOCK renews the watch packaging with an avant-garde and tough sense of fashion, creating a special watch gift box.The outside of the gift box is painted with the same Icon and G-SHOCK logo as the watch, and the inside of the gift box contains a limited edition of Wang Hedi’s collection cards and card holders, which are ingeniously designed in the style of Casio work cards, which interestingly highlights his identity as an “excellent employee”. As the spokesperson of the brand trend and the close cooperation relationship with G-SHOCK! The card holder and the sling of the card holder are decorated with purple and black “WHD” trend Icon texture, and the details are very textured. What’s more worth mentioning is that the collection card is printed with the same independent number as the watch, making each set of gift boxes a unique trendy collection.



















From now on, if you become a G-SHOCK fan or a registered member, you can enjoy the chance to win a lottery for Wang Hedi’s joint watch! For more information, please continue to pay attention to the official release of G-SHOCK!

Shanghai Global Port G-SHOCK Store: L1-L1078, Global Port, No. 3300 Zhongshan North Road, Putuo District, Shanghai

G-SHOCK STORE Shanghai: No. 856 Huaihai Middle Road

Super Brand Plaza Casio Store Shanghai: 4F-12, Super Brand Plaza, No. 168 Lujiazui West Road

G-SHOCK STORE Beijing: Unit S2-19, 1st Floor, Building 2, Yard 19, Sanlitun Road



