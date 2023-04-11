is

In April 2023, DIA Creative Communications opened DIA UNDERGROUND, the first high-quality Chinese designer brand new retail experimental space in China, on the second basement floor of Xintiandi Fashion II, a fashion landmark in Shanghai. DIA UNDERGROUND aims to share and disseminate high-quality design, takes “people, design, life, and co-creation” as the core, integrates art and culture to create an offline interactive experience, and creates for designer brands that can fully express brand concepts and design aesthetics retail area. In the 2,300-square-meter underground space, the first retail brand space of more than 30 designer brands is gathered, and a rich multi-functional space is created together. No matter in terms of DIA UNDERGROUND or in the current domestic offline retail system, this is a brand-new retail form experiment, and it is also a multicultural communication and exploration full of industry significance.

is

FROMA: Hey’s New Retail Exploration

Back in October 2015, DIA Creative Communications launched the TUBE Showroom project, which is dedicated to discovering young design forces with both design attitude and international vision. In recent years, many brands that are active in the international fashion stage and have independently opened offline physical retail stores have been born on the TUBE Showroom platform, such as CALVINLUO, SHUSHU/TONG, etc. As one of the partners accompanying the growth of the brand, DIA also sees The importance of design expression and dissemination in the offline retail space. Therefore, adhering to the professional attitude and the original intention of disseminating high-quality design, DIA Creative Communications has upgraded the TUBE Showroom project, under the name of DIA UNDERGROUND, to provide independent designer brands, creative partners in different fields and unique cultural content to provide common growth, free An open platform for expression. Let design flow in life, and let sharing design become a new urban fashion. The designer’s inspiration expression is no longer a single product presentation. Under the growth background of the same local culture, the direct dialogue between the fashion design language and the market makes it easier for the public to find inspiration and resonance in DIA UNDERGROUND, and the understanding of the brand image is more full and vivid.

Good design shapes future urban power

Different from traditional retail spaces, DIA UNDERGROUND runs through fashionable life and humanistic spirit, and integrates retail and cultural co-creation fields. In the retail area, more than 30 high-quality local independent designer brands from TUBE Showroom are gathered, including high-end ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories, and lifestyle brands, achieving multiple design energy resonance in the same space. The participating brands are either shortlisted for the LVMH Prize; or appear in the international fashion week; or achieve joint names with international high-end fashion brands; or have continuous popularity on social media, all of which maintain the output of brand culture in different attitudes. At the same time, DIA UNDERGROUND has also become the first offline retail space for most of these brands. With the support of a professional retail operation team, brands can freely express their brand stories and design concepts to the greatest extent.

is is

Mutual charging of design and life

DIA tries to create a more relaxed and distance-free retail atmosphere on the Underground floor. The specially selected outdoor bricks match the more everyday street shop decoration style in the retail area, as well as the lighting atmosphere that can change with the day and night scenes, trying to create a more immersive and immersive experience. The underground design city-state with a sense of life creates a retail community with a strong sense of community for consumer groups who care about design and a better life.

The entrance of DIA UNDERGROUND is also ingenious. Through the street entrance, you can go directly to the underground, and all urban dynamic lifestyles will be presented here. Bicycles, skateboards, loved ones’ pet moments…all happen in the same space, and The Parking area is specially set up to facilitate the different travel modes of young people.

In addition, DIA abstracts the figurative “design” into a kind of aesthetics, or food, or music, or a way of life. There is Flash Station, a leisure area that advocates free city life, which provides coffee drinks and reading publications. There is Rolling Pump, a music radio station jointly operated with the music label Baihui. It is expected to extend more lifestyles and bring designer brands To express more creative inspiration, DIA has also cooperated with the Swiss modular furniture brand USM to create a VIP lounge with contemporary design aesthetics, bringing new experience upgrades to the retail space.

is

An energy engine that breaks boundaries

Design power can also stimulate fresher co-creation energy, and co-creation requires strong resonance. At the intersection of Chinese design power rooted in local culture, the pursuit of creativity by new and old co-creation partners in DIA UNDERGROUND is more like A tacit understanding. This is also the continuation of TUBE Showroom’s “co-creation” energy. At the 14th and 15th quarter order fairs, the “Talents Present Talents” cross-border cooperation between artists and designer brands was presented for a limited time, and it was more fully displayed in DIA UNDERGROUND. Therefore, DIA UNDERGROUND has specially set up the Beyond The Series area to present the special series of designer brands and the emotional narratives hidden behind the clothing and items; the open and inspiring co-creation space Spring Board welcomes all different forms of cross-field creation in This happens; Sand Tower, a multimedia space where people can gather and talk about things, invites practitioners in the fashion and art industry to conduct forum and salon discussions with monthly themes, so as to let the imagination about the industry flow. The fusion of different thoughts and emotions collides with a more localized surprise resonance and cultural confidence.

With “people, design, life, and co-creation” as the core, DIA UNDERGROUND is just like a “seed center” buried in the downtown area of ​​Shanghai. With a more contemporary sense of the times, it grows together with diverse forces from different fields. Here is arrival and departure. Overlooking the underground space of DIA UNDERGROUND, it is like a sailing ship, gathering the energy of Chinese designers and culture to create and express, sailing to the world and to the future.

THERE UNDERGROUNDRetail Brands:

ready-to-wear：

AUBRUINO | ATTEMPT｜ WRITER | BOY BY BOY | JACQUES WEI｜LUCENCY | LUMING ROOM ｜MARK GONG｜MARRKNULL | NUMBER | OFFICE H ｜PH5｜RANDOMEVENT｜RE: BY MAISON SANS TITLE ｜SHIE LYU | STRUCTURE | VII VICTOR x WANG｜XU ZHI | ZHUU DA.

accessories：

CALVINLUO | EMPTY BEHAVIOR | EMPRESS 47 | EXTRA ONE | L’ELEMENTO | SOFT PEOPLE AREA |TYSGROCERY | THE BLENDER｜YVMIN

lifestyle：

STUDIOSOSLOW｜SUPER PLANTS | 3GE3 PROJECT