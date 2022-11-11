Original title: Dialogue | “The Great Game” Zhang Meng: I prefer to play a supporting role, so I feel relaxed

The realist masterpiece “The Big Game” adapted from Zhou Meisen’s novel of the same name is being broadcast on Dragon TV. As an actor and producer, Zhang Meng played the “school flower” Qi Xiaohua in the play and married the “Han University Three Heroes” One of them is Liu Bing (played by Tian Yu). Today, Zhang Meng said in a WeChat group interview with reporters from Yangtse Evening News/Ziniu News that in this male group portrait play, the three women in the play are bright colors. For her, she is more willing to play supporting roles, which will make her There is a sense of relaxation.

With the refreshing story of a century-old factory turning against the wind and the wonderful tricks of six old classmates of Han University, “The Great Game” has attracted continuous praise from netizens since it was broadcast.

It is worth mentioning that this work, which is written about the changing situation of the heavy industry industry, also adds a light comedy color to the narrative, especially the opening scene where Qi Xiaohua discovers that her husband Liu must be derailed, and Liu must kneel to write a guarantee, which makes many audiences can’t help laughing .

This time, playing Qi Xiaohua in the play, Zhang Meng’s understanding of this role is that she is a little smart and confused for a while, and the image of a strong woman is presented in front of everyone, but in fact she is not particularly shrewd, and in the later stage of the plot There will also be a reversal, so when designing the background color of this character, she specially added a little sense of comedy.

This “Big Game” has brought together many powerful actors, including Qin Hao, Tan Kai, Tian Yu, etc. How to make a breakthrough in the group portrait play with male characters? In this regard, Zhang Meng said with a smile, in fact, the female characters are equally lovable, because they are a bright color in the plot and have the finishing touch.

There are three female characters, Qi Xiaohua (played by Zhang Meng), Qin Xinting (played by Ke Lan), and Qian Ping (played by Wan Qian). Zhang Meng believes that Qian Ping will have a more intellectual tone. Qin Xinting is the eldest sister. She grew up as a boss by herself, and Qi Xiaohua is a more adventurous type. “There is such a saying in the play that she and Liu must both like to dance on the tip of a knife. She has been a school girl since she was a child, and her life is quite different. It’s smooth, there are many choices, including the choice of men, she has a strong subjective initiative, and also implements her character of always taking risks. In the drama “The Great Game”, what kind of man you choose is also doomed. This character’s future life direction.”

Speaking of what he and Qi Xiaohua have in common, Zhang Meng thinks that they are more like a very bold and enthusiastic personality, and they are also very good to girlfriends, “But Qi Xiaohua is more emotional, even a little emotional and willful, I am actually not at all in life. Willful and rational.”

6 people have 10,086 minds and have learned a lot from the “big game”

“The Big Game” is another work by Zhang Meng who starred in screenwriter Zhou Meisen after “Breakthrough”. This is also the second time that Zhou Meisen took the initiative to name Zhang Meng to arrange a role. In Zhang Meng’s opinion, compared with Wu Linglong, who only had a one-day role in “Breakthrough”, Qi Xiaohua’s story line is more complete, the performance space is larger, and the acting is more enjoyable.

Zhou Meisen’s script is very atmospheric and closely connected with the sense of destiny of the times. Zhang Meng said that the characters in the play are not ordinary people. “Actually, for actors, they must have a bigger mind and a more pattern. I think this is something that needs to be specially understood and imagined and then learned.”

Zhang Meng revealed that for Zhou Meisen’s play, relatively speaking, more preparations are required. “His script, if you only read it once, is incomprehensible, there are many meanings in it. Everyone in the play is very attentive. Son, one of my fans said that six people add up to 10086 hearts. It belongs to the kind of watching once, you have to think about it, you have to watch it again, and you can’t just watch your own drama, you have to watch everyone’s drama. Only when he understands can he shape his role well. He has higher requirements for actors’ understanding ability, literary quality, and sensitivity to the whole society.”

Regarding the title of “The Great Game”, Zhang Meng also said that the three words “Great Game” are very in line with the plot, reflecting the game between people, the game between people and the times, and the game between people and themselves under the background of an era. , is a story with a very sense of destiny, “For example, there are many people who have a good time at the beginning, but they lose everything in the end, and some people have a very bad life at first, but they turn around and reverse. Hi, we are all a grain of sand in this world, and no one can fully predict what will happen in the future. I think this story is still very interesting to read and learn a lot.”

Peace of mind to be a green leaf?I want to enjoy acting and have a sense of relaxation

Regarding the identities of producer and actor, Zhang Meng said that the two jobs of actor and producer can be regarded as rest when switching. The work of a producer is a process from scratch, which can be invested at any time. She is mainly the work of a producer. If you have a good role, you can arrange your own time to act.

Zhang Meng has played a lot of supporting roles and even cameo appearances over the years. Is there any plan to play the heroine? She said there are no plans for this at all.

“I enjoy the process of acting more, and I don’t care if I can become more popular, and when I am the heroine, I am under a lot of pressure. In the end, how the show plays may all have to do with you. I don’t want to let it go. I am in a very stressful environment.” Zhang Meng admitted that because she is a producer, she knows how much pressure the protagonist of each play is under, so relatively speaking, she is more willing to play a supporting role, which will make She is more relaxed.

She also doesn’t think that the supporting roles are all Luye. There are many very powerful roles that are supporting roles, and there are also Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor awards. “I think a really good show must not only benefit the male and female protagonists, but all the actors can be seen.”

Zhang Meng said that when he took on the drama, he was not very serious about the subject matter and other aspects. It was very happy to be able to receive different types of dramas, but in the end, it depends on whether the character and the lines of the script can impress him. If she can, she can choose any role. For her, the most enjoyable part of being an actor is the process of shaping a character well.

Yangzi Evening News/Ziniu News reporter Kong Xiaoping

Proofreading Sheng YuanyuanReturn to Sohu, see more