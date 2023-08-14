Home » Diana Mondino after Milei’s triumph: “We are normal people”
Entertainment

Diana Mondino after Milei’s triumph: “We are normal people”

by admin
Diana Mondino after Milei’s triumph: “We are normal people”

Writing Profile Córdoba

Hoy 08:48

The economist Diana Mondino assured this Monday that those who voted for Javier Milei chose him for the things he says more than for the structure, the people and the photographers”.

Milei gave the bump in Córdoba and snatched the victory from Schiaretti

“Milei is putting together everything she proposes based on ideas and her proposals have been very clear”maintained the candidate for deputy of Liberty Avanza por la Caba .

“I think that the honesty of Javier’s proposal is what has brought many people”added in statements to The twelve.

Equipment

“It’s not just Javier, all of us who are working have never gotten into politics, we all have jobs in the private sector. We work almost at night for this because during the day everyone has their activities”Mondino explained.

And then added: “We are normal people, we don’t have any privileges, we don’t have a private plane. We are common”.

dollarization

“The closure of the Central Bank is a way of saying that We are not going to have monetary policies like the ones we have now”, considered Mondino.

“People don’t want to use the peso, at least not to save. Yes for every day. They use the dollar for medium-term transactions, the proposal is to systematize that “said the Cordovan economist.

He also expressed that “whoever the government is, it seems to me that we are all going to go in that direction because it seems to me that the people have already decided.”

Mondino emphasized that Milei’s proposals seek “the hope that Argentina can stop having decadence, the possibility that we have a growing country”.

See also  Ryeowook's 3rd mini-album "A Wild Rose" music sing-along event ended successfully with legendary live performances! _Hiding_Words_stage

“For now there is a demonstration that people want a little more chance to work and save,” he concluded.

You may also like

Domestic workers: When can I consider myself paid...

“This time the parents asked their children who...

Grindetti after winning the internship against Santilli: “They...

Only One Dream: The Immersive Concert Blending Music...

Remembering Adrián Estrada: The Life and Mysterious Death...

Are there classes in Río Negro and Neuquén...

Granger 2023 Whiskey L! Wonderland: Glenmorangie Collaborates with...

Search for possible victims after a mudslide that...

The Bat: Suicoke and doublet Collaborate on a...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy