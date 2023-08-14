Diana Mondino after Milei’s triumph: “We are normal people”

Writing Profile Córdoba

Hoy 08:48

The economist Diana Mondino assured this Monday that those who voted for Javier Milei chose him for “the things he says more than for the structure, the people and the photographers”.

Milei gave the bump in Córdoba and snatched the victory from Schiaretti

“Milei is putting together everything she proposes based on ideas and her proposals have been very clear”maintained the candidate for deputy of Liberty Avanza por la Caba .

“I think that the honesty of Javier’s proposal is what has brought many people”added in statements to The twelve.

Equipment

“It’s not just Javier, all of us who are working have never gotten into politics, we all have jobs in the private sector. We work almost at night for this because during the day everyone has their activities”Mondino explained.

And then added: “We are normal people, we don’t have any privileges, we don’t have a private plane. We are common”.

dollarization

“The closure of the Central Bank is a way of saying that We are not going to have monetary policies like the ones we have now”, considered Mondino.

“People don’t want to use the peso, at least not to save. Yes for every day. They use the dollar for medium-term transactions, the proposal is to systematize that “said the Cordovan economist.

He also expressed that “whoever the government is, it seems to me that we are all going to go in that direction because it seems to me that the people have already decided.”

Mondino emphasized that Milei’s proposals seek “the hope that Argentina can stop having decadence, the possibility that we have a growing country”.

“For now there is a demonstration that people want a little more chance to work and save,” he concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

