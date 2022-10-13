According to foreign media Deadline, the sixth season of the hit drama “The Crown” is about to shoot the plot of Diana’s death in a car accident. Insiders of the crew proved to the media: Now the entire team (actors, creators, producers) are caught in a kind of tense, depressed mood. The crew said the entire event, with Diana being played by actor Elizabeth Debicki, is expected to be filmed within two weeks.

Screenwriter Pete Morgan and Netflix staff confirmed to the media: “The Crown” will not directly film the car accident, but will present this tragic moment through the subsequent reactions of various parties, playing Charles Dominic West and playing Salim Daw of Mohammad al-Fayed (father of Dodi Fayed, who died with Diana), will be the focus of the portrayal.

The sixth season of “The Crown” is planned to be completed in May and June 2023, and is expected to be broadcast at the end of November.

The Crown is co-directed by Stephen Dedley, Philip Martin, Julian Gerrard, Ben Cuaron, Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Matt Smith, Toby The first season of the historical series starring Yas Menzies and others premiered in the United States on November 4, 2016. The fifth season of the show premieres on November 9, 2022.

The play tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal, political and social achievements as Queen of England since her accession to the throne in 1952, as well as the story of the British royal family’s constant adjustment to a fast-changing and turbulent world