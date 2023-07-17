DiaStar Original Diamond Star Founding Series: A New Chapter in Rado’s Legacy

Title: Rado Unveils New DiaStar Original Diamond Star Founding Series Skeleton Watch

In April 1962, Rado launched its first DiaStar diamond star series watch at the Basel Watch Fair in Switzerland, creating a sensation in the industry. Sixty years later, Rado continues to explore new materials and designs, engraving its founder’s vision into its DNA. Paying tribute to its legendary past and embracing the brand’s new creative concept, Rado has introduced the DiaStar Original series of hollow watches, marking a new chapter in the DiaStar series.

The new DiaStar Original series skeleton watch retains the classic elements of its predecessor while adding a refined and standout appearance. It seamlessly blends the toughness of the first-generation DiaStar watches with modern aesthetics, creating a novel and unique sense of fashion that mixes both classic and trendy styles.

Featuring a unique square-faceted sapphire glass treated with anti-glare coating, the DiaStar Original series hollowed-out watch showcases the intricate details of the Rado R808 skeletonized automatic mechanical movement. The movement’s smoky gray coating complements the overall dark style of the watch, harmonizing with the luminous coating on the hands and hour markers. Together, these elements create a captivating visual experience on the wrist, embodying the brand’s latest creative concept of “hollowout art.”

The R808 skeleton movement not only excels in appearance but also in strength, boasting a power reserve of up to 80 hours. Equipped with a Nivachron™ anti-magnetic hairspring and passing five-direction accuracy tests, the watch ensures reliable travel time accuracy. The three-row polished stainless steel bracelet with H-shaped links provides both comfort and convenience.

The DiaStar diamond star series has been a favorite among watch connoisseurs, with nearly 5 million pieces sold worldwide. The new DiaStar Original series skeleton watch is set to win the hearts of watch enthusiasts globally. Its retro yet fashionable temperament, coupled with its timeless appeal, make it a perfect choice for those who seek a sense of vintage design and fashion. With its unique hollow movement, the watch appeals to those who cherish pioneering features and artistic taste.

The brand-new DiaStar Original diamond star founding series hollow watch exemplifies the perfect fusion of ingenuity and design aesthetics. It represents the extraordinary charm and attitude of Rado Swiss radar watches, ushering in a new chapter in the legacy of the brand.

Product Parameters:

– Model: R12162153

– Movement: Rado R808, automatic mechanical movement, 25 jewels, 3 hands, power reserve up to 80 hours, anti-magnetic Nivachron™ hairspring

– Case: Polished Ceramos™ cermet bezel, polished steel middle section, anti-reflective sapphire crystal faceted on the square inside, transparent case back, water resistance up to 10 bar (100 meters)

– Dial: Black circular dial with gold floating hour markers coated with Super-LumiNova®, white minute circle, gold swinging anchor logo with red background

– Pointer: Yellow gold with white Super LumiNova® coating, golden second hand

– Watch Chain: Polished and brushed steel, three-fold clasp, strap quick-change (Easy Clip) system

– Size: 38.0 x 45.0 x 11.9 (W x L x D in mm)

– Price: $15,800

Rado’s new DiaStar Original diamond star founding series skeleton watch combines innovation and design aesthetics, showcasing the excellence of the brand’s “material master” and capturing the star-like and diamond-like charm that Rado Swiss radar watches exude. It marks yet another milestone in the brand’s ongoing journey of excellence.