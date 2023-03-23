Home Entertainment Dibu Martínez blamed Huevo Acuña for his particular celebration at the World Cup in Qatar
by admin
Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez left a particular celebration in the Copa América and in the World Cup, after being chosen as the best goalkeeper in the competition.

In this context, he joked about the celebration at The Best awards and targeted Marcos “Huevo” Acuña for what happened in Qatar.

«No… On the soccer field it can be“Said Dibu, when asked why he did not make his particular celebration when he received the award at The Best.

«It was the Egg’s fault what he said,why don’t you dare to do the same as the Copa América? my wife asked me Please don’t do it in The BestMartinez recalled.

The revelationn was given in a stream with AFA Estudio. The goalkeeper shared a relaxed moment with Guido Rodriguez, the Coin own, Germain Pezzella, Geronimo Rulli, John Foyht and other members of the Argentine National Team.

He infiltrated the National Team, took a photo with Lionel Messi and ended up in custody

The alarms of concern went off in the Argentine National Team when the security of the Ezeiza property was violated. The thing is a 30-year-old sneaked in, entered the locker room and got to Lionel Messiwith whom a photo was taken. He was later arrested.

This serious fact generated concern in the AFA and the members of the “Scaloneta” given that Safety is the main thing to take into account tonight in the friendly.


