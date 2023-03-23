Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez left a particular celebration in the Copa América and in the World Cup, after being chosen as the best goalkeeper in the competition.

In this context, he joked about the celebration at The Best awards and targeted Marcos “Huevo” Acuña for what happened in Qatar.

«No… On the soccer field it can be“Said Dibu, when asked why he did not make his particular celebration when he received the award at The Best.

«It was the Egg’s fault what he said,why don’t you dare to do the same as the Copa América? my wife asked me Please don’t do it in The BestMartinez recalled.

The revelationn was given in a stream with AFA Estudio. The goalkeeper shared a relaxed moment with Guido Rodriguez, the Coin own, Germain Pezzella, Geronimo Rulli, John Foyht and other members of the Argentine National Team.

