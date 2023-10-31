Dickens? A burned brain – La Stampa

They were a fantastic couple of friends and collaborators, who worked together on various works, some signed by both of them like certain Christmas stories, and influenced each other. They understood each other quickly, they also interpenetrated each other stylistically: Charles Dickens and Wilky Collins, considered one of the fathers of the detective novel, lived inseparable. Their relationship began in 1851, when the author of The Pickwick Papers was 39 and obviously very famous, and Collins was 12 years younger. It was such an intense relationship – both in fiction and in theater – that after the death of the older one (in 1870) the other did not overcome the trauma, turned to opium, developed serious symptoms of paranoia, and convinced himself to live as a couple with a ghostly alter ego (perhaps the unforgettable friend). But curiously, while continuing to cultivate his memory, he also became quite critical of his late partner’s work.

A biography published shortly after the death of the writer by David Copperfield (John Foster, The Life of Charles Dickens ) was annotated by him in such a ferocious way as to suggest a strange about-face. Or to a newfound freedom, now that the other, with his powerful personality, was no longer there. Now the Dickens Museum in London is, so to speak, hunting for this annotated copy, which has long disappeared, in preparation for the exhibition which will open on 15 November dedicated to the two writers and their friendship. Found in Collins’ library at the time of his death (in 1899), it was last seen at an auction house in 1890, and has not been heard from since. But the handwritten comments are known, because they were published by a newspaper of the time.

And I’m vitriolic. According to Collins, for example, “Barnaby Rudge” was «the weakest book Dickens ever wrote» (and so far, who knows, he was right). But even regarding Dombey and Son he is at least cruel, always writing in the margin of the biography, that “no intelligent person could have read it without being amazed at how poor it was”. And “The Mystery of Edwin Drood”, considered a masterpiece? «The melancholy work of an exhausted brain». “Oliver Twist”? A beautiful book, he admits, «but with a terrible construction», in short, an indefensible plot. Finally, on the first page of the volume, where Foster proclaims Dickens “the most popular writer of the century” – therefore with a quantitative and not qualitative evaluation -, the perfidious Collins adds “after Walter Scott”.

Did he ever say it – or write it – to his face? Criticism is always helpful, especially if it comes from someone who knows you so well. If he did it by letter, the body of the crime no longer exists for some time. We know that they argued fiercely, and therefore it is possible. But maybe not that likely. Among the notes there are, of course, also praises, but those are taken for granted, they are not of much interest. It is the posthumous frankness that at least gives pause for thought: especially to writers who may still be living who still blindly trust in the admiration of friends and collaborators.

They understood each other immediately, they also interpenetrated each other stylistically. Here, in A Message in a Bottle, everything goes perfectly. The two had divided characters and scenes, Dickens ruthlessly edited the external contributions, bending them to the needs of the project, retouching, correcting. A very experienced couple, the two ended up playing at imitating each other: and the result is certainly not a “polished” story, but a joyful, effective and relentless narrative.