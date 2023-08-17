Dickies Teams Up with Designer Willy Chavarria for Exciting New Capsule Collection

Dickies and designer Willy Chavarria collaborate for new capsule collection

Workwear brand Dickies has joined forces with designer Willy Chavarria to launch a new capsule collection. The collaboration, which integrates Chavarria’s personal aesthetics with Dickies’ classic style, features nine clothing items including wide version pilot jackets, work shirts, and wide-leg work pants.

Chavarria, a fan of the iconic brand, expressed his inspiration, saying, “I grew up wearing Dickies and have been inspired by them ever since. Few brands have become as globally iconic as Dickies, while also being icons of a particular culture and style. For me, the most refined look is always a pair of pressed Dickies and a clean white T-shirt.”

Ann Richardson, Dickies Marketing Director, shared her excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Our latest collaboration with Willy Chavarria is a perfect example of how Dickies can remain classic, deliver quality products, and inspire creativity at the same time. We are delighted to be working with a style pioneer like Willy Chavarria and joining forces to create a passionate collection that expresses our shared vision.”

The Willy Chavarria x Dickies capsule collection is now available for purchase on the official website and at select retailers. Prices range from $210 to $250. Fashion enthusiasts and fans of both brands are encouraged to check out the collection and secure their favorite pieces.

