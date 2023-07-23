Did Chancellor Scholz meet the LNG company noticeably often?

Representatives of the Regas company are said to have met Chancellor Olaf Scholz particularly often. A complaint was filed against the manager.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is said to have met with a criticized LNG entrepreneur more often than any other cabinet member. This is Deutsche Regas, which at the request of the federal government is to operate two large liquid gas terminals on the Baltic Sea island of Rügen.

According to a report in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, Scholz met several times with company representatives: the tax consultant Stephan Knabe and the real estate entrepreneur Ingo Wagner. According to the report, there was a meeting in Potsdam on September 15, 2022, in Lubmin on January 14, 2023 and in Mukran on April 20, 2023. This emerges from a response from the Federal Ministry of Economics to the CDU MP Matthias Hauer, which is available to the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

Knabe is the head of the supervisory board of Deutsche Regas, Wagner the managing director. Both work in Potsdam, the constituency of Scholz. According to the report, they were not previously active in the German gas business and founded Deutsche Regas in 2022 – when gas prices were rising. The Regas entrepreneurs are also said to have had three discussions with the State Secretary in the Chancellery, Jörg Kukies. But there was only one conversation with the Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck (Greens), who is responsible for these energy issues – on May 12, 2023.

Report of money laundering against Regas CEO

According to SZ information, a law firm commissioned by the Baltic Sea resort of Binz has filed a criminal complaint with the Stralsund public prosecutor’s office “on suspicion of commercial money laundering” against the managing director of Regas. The background to this are reports that Regas Managing Director Wagner operates an investment fund on the Cayman Islands and that the origin of the invested capital of around 100 million euros is not yet clear.

On July 20, a report was also made to the customs Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), which is responsible for money laundering, the newspaper writes. But there is no evidence of this so far. Deutsche Regas strictly rejects the allegations. The company accuses the city of Binz of a dirt and disinformation campaign, according to the newspaper. The city would also “no longer shy away from public discrediting,” the company said in a statement.

Ministry wants answers from Regas

A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Economics told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”: “We expect the company to help clarify the allegations that are currently being made.” The CDU finance politician Matthias Hauer emphasized: “Germany must know exactly who it is relying on in the sensitive area of ​​energy security – if only because of the experience of great uncertainty in the gas supply.” In view of Chancellor Scholz’s meetings with the company, one can expect “that the federal government is well informed about the company and about the financing and implementation of the project”.

For the federal government, the two LNG terminals planned by Deutsche Regas on Rügen are important for the energy supply due to the lack of Russian gas supplies. But the city of Binz wants to stop the project – because of concerns about the consequences for tourism and the environment and doubts about the operators – a lawsuit before the Federal Administrative Court is in preparation.

In January 2023, the terminal in Lubmin was opened as Regas’ first project. At the opening, Scholz praised the use of Knabe and Wagner as a new “Germany tempo”. The floating terminal in Lubmin is to be relocated to Mukran on Rügen in the next few months, where two large LNG terminals will then be operated with another regasification ship not far from the beaches of the Baltic Sea resort of Binz.