Did it rain on May 25, 1810? This was the weather during the Revolution

He May 25, 1810 the population gathered in front of the council to expel the Spanish Viceroy and form the First Governing Board. It is one of the most important dates of Argentina and hundreds of paintings illustrate a square full of people, some of them with umbrellas, which would give an indication that it rained on that historic day.

Historians of the time describe Friday, May 25, 1810 as a rainy and cold day. What caused the population that resorted to the victory square -now Plaza de Mayo- celebrate the birth of the Government underwater and with the muddy streets.

How was the Cabildo Abierto on May 22?

Vincent Fidel Lopezin ‘History of the Argentine Republic‘, says that on the national day “the afternoon was rainy and unseasonable; the floor of the entire city was a sodden neighborhood”. In addition, he adds: “The few sidewalks and of very bad brick floated on a watery and insubsistent bottom.”

In turn, in a work published in 1960, the historian Henry of Gandia maintains: “The councilors witnessed the spectacle disclosed by thousands of sheets: a small part of the town of Buenos Aires -five hundred people out of a total of sixty thousand inhabitants that the city had-, gathered in front of the Cabildo”. And he added, “it was drizzlingand many of those people I had the umbrellas open”.

In turn, one’s own Minutes of the Town Hall mentions the weather during the historic date: “With which the act of installation was concluded, said Mr. President and other Members and Secretaries retiring to the Royal Fortress through an immense contest, with bell peals and artillery salvo in that one: where the Exmo did not go at that time . Cabildo, as it had been executed on the afternoon of the installation of the first Board, because of the rain that came, and in agreement with the Vocal Gentlemen, reserving to make the compliment tomorrow. And they signed it, which I certify.”

Since then, painters They have portrayed the images in front of the town hall with a population covered by umbrellas. These paintings are the ones that opened the debate on whether these products were found in Buenos Aires that year.

Ephemeris of May 25: what happened on a day like today in Argentina and the world

Were there umbrellas in front of the Cabildo on May 25, 1810?

The debate of whether Did umbrellas exist or not? on May 25, 1810, he divided the waters between historians and artists. According to the National Museum of the Cabildo, these artifacts already existed at that time, although they were not waterproofwere expensive and only a few had been imported to Buenos Aires.

That is why most of those who were in the square that day they had to protect themselves from the rain with waxed cloaks or ponchos. Who later painted the May revolution, they put umbrellas in the pictures to show the rain and increase the epic date ringtone.

An early 19th century umbrella inscribed ‘Ferdinand VII’.

The existence of this product is also affirmed by Felipe Pignawho in his book ‘Los mitos de la historia argentina’ maintains: “on the morning of the 25th, groups of neighbors -some with umbrellas and others without umbrellas, because although there were some, it was a luxury item– congregated in the square in front of the Cabildo “.

In this regard, the historian adds that “it is preserved in the General Archive of the Nation an inventory of merchandise from a Buenos Aires store from 1795. Among the items inventoried are 27 rubber umbrellas that sold for 4 reais each”.

How was May 25, 1810?

And the phrase “the Sun of May 25”?

for the historian Miguel Ruffothe sun does not allude to the weather, but rather represents the birth of a new nation and, in particular, the inca sun (the Incas were the Children of the Sun). After the revolution, the indigenous past was revalued, causing the Inca Sun to be found today in national symbols, such as the shield and the flag.