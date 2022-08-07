After the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, many Chinese artists made remarks about “there is only one China“, but Taiwanese artists who did not speak on Chinese social media, such as Jolin Tsai, were attacked by little pinks.

Recently, a video of Taiwanese actress Jolin Tsai participating in a variety show has been circulating on Weibo in China. In the video, a fan said to her: “I hope you can give us Chinese glory, bring glory to foreign countries, and become an international superstar.”

Jolin Tsai’s response was: “Actually, the last time I went abroad to perform, I won glory for the Taiwanese. I think that was my first step… I am very happy to be able to perform on behalf of Taiwan, which will make everyone amazed. I certainly hope that in the future. We can have more good performances and win glory for the Taiwanese.”

Many netizens have attacked Jolin Tsai on Weibo, for example, calling her a “Taiwan independence element” and a “double-faced artist”, and demanding that she be banned.

Jolin Tsai is not the only Taiwanese star who was attacked by Little Pink. Taiwanese star Tian Fuzhen was sent out on Weibo by Little Pink for posting a post about eating pasta, believing that she was supporting Pelosi. In addition, Tian Fuzhen’s song “Outlying Islands” about interpersonal relationships was also considered by many netizens to promote Taiwan independence and was destined to be removed from the shelves.

August 2 , China CCTV News posted a picture on Weibo with the words “There is only one China in the world“, which was reposted by a large number of artists. After that, a list began to circulate on the Chinese Internet, which not only included dozens of Taiwanese artists who did not repost “Only One China“, but also many American, Canadian, Singaporean, Malaysian, British nationals Artists are also listed.

Incomplete statistics on this list show that at least 39 artists, including Lin Junjie, Stefanie Sun, and others, were besieged by Chinese netizens for not retweeting “Only One China“.

In this regard, netizens have commented: subconsciously merged Malaysia into China?

It is also a crime for an artist to remain silent. The Communist Party kidnaps everyone with a market worth of 1.4 billion.

No matter what country people are, they don’t accept the application form, and they can’t make money inside the wall.

