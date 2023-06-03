DIE DORKS – release new single “So Stand Es Written”

DIE DORKS are back with the single “So it was written”, their eighth (!) album “Business Model Hass” will be released on September 22nd on Demons Run Amok.



When you don’t sound like any other band, it’s always a challenge to define a style of music for the press, band information and organizers. DIE DORKS are too mangy for metal, too melodic for hardcore, not enough 90s for crossover and again too metal-heavy for German punk.

The good thing is: the fans don’t care about the name of the packaging. What’s more, they love DIE DORKS especially because they sound incomparable. The distinctive and melodious voice of front woman Lisa, sophisticated riffing and the stage presence of the entire band make it extremely difficult to find a way around the band in German-speaking countries DORKS close. It doesn’t matter which corner of the rock you come from.

Tireless creativity, willingness to travel and an album release – in the midst of the last few years marked by omnipresent social resignation – brought the DORKS in 2021 with her album “Die Maschine von Morgen” (Coretex Records) cross-genre attention, as well as excellent reviews in renowned music magazines (“Milestone” – OX Fanzine, Rock Hard, Album of the week at Coretex, “Amazingly subtle, playful, imaginative” – Süddeutsche Zeitung, etc.). And because standing still isn’t their thing, the acoustic EP “Are we still here?” was released in 2022, which shows the band from their introverted, gentle side.

No wonder this creativity and relentless touring has sparked interest from the DEMONS RUN AMOK ENTERTAINMENT label, where DIE DORKS will now release their eighth album “Business Model Hass” in 2023.

The new single “So it was written” bangs in as a trash metal number from bar one and is typical for Die Dorks since her last album a political song about activism and violent fantasies. The mixture of heavy metal and melodic German punk in the style of Die Skepticker – that’s pretty much what the new album is all about. The single will be released on all digital channels.

However, unusually quiet and sensitive. Even more so than on your last studio album “The machine of tomorrow (2021, Coretex Records) they demand time from the listener and the willingness to engage emotionally with their songs. Lisa Dork (vocals & guitar) and Mark von Elend (guitar) grab their acoustic guitars on the acoustic EP “Are we still alive?” to classify and process found emotions. The result is four soulful ballads full of fear, strength and, yes, quite unusually, also hope. Don’t be afraid of the night, but of the people. Dare as a man to show your feelings. And above all: Get up every day, because there is just too much that you haven’t experienced yet. Fans of the first hour will even recognize the acoustic version of a real DORKS classic.

But everyone else is equally invited to get to know the melancholy side of the DORKS.

