Francesco Maselli was 92 years old and his life was a journey through the century that saw him as the protagonist. That Maselli known as «Citto» had in his blood the vocation of the organizer as well as that of the artist, his parents discovered immediately. Born in Rome on December 9, 1930, at the age of just 14, in full Nazi occupation, he already distinguished himself at the head of the Union of Italian students to support the liberation movements. Son of an art critic, he breathes literature and art at home (his sister Titina is already taking her first steps as a painter), meets illustrious guests who soon push him to participate in the struggles of the Communist Party.

After the war he left classical high school, where he met a friend and a partner in political battles like Luciana Castellina, he enrolled in the PCI and in 1949 he graduated from the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia, founded by Luigi Chiarini who would later hire him as an assistant directing. But it is with Michelangelo Antonioni that he really gets to know the set, assistant director in the documentary The loving lie of 1948. Between the electric Citto (soon everyone will know him like this) and the pensive director from Ferrara a current of sympathy and artistic empathy is established that will keep them together, with ups and downs, for the rest of their lives. He is working on the screenplay for Antonioni’s debut film breaking latest news of a love (1950) and then a The lady without camellias three years later. Meanwhile, he gains experience with a series of memorable documentaries, starting with Bagnaia, Italian village of ’49, also arriving at the Cannes festival with Children of ’51 for which he obtained the collaboration of Giorgio Bassani.

1953 was a turning point for him: he directed the episode Story of Catherine for the movie Love in the city conceived by Cesare Zavattini and collaborates with Luchino Visconti on the collective film We are women in the episode with Anna Magnani. Always Visconti introduces him to Goliarda Sapienza (who will be his companion for years) and vouches for him by helping him secure his first contract for a feature film in 1955: it is The drifters, directed at just 23 in 1955 and immediately invited to the Venice Film Festival, where Maselli established himself as one of the most beautiful surprises of the moment. In that luxuriant season of talents, however, the rules of intellectual groups are strict and there is bad blood between Antonioni and Visconti. So the break between Citto and Michelangelo is brutal.

The two, who challenged each other in nocturnal speed races and were at the center of fiery aesthetic discussions, did not speak to each other for years, while the circle of “Viscontians” welcomed him with open arms: in addition to the cinema, the doors of the opera (a lifelong love cherished) and a historian conducts at the Teatro La Fenice Troubadour by Giuseppe Verdi. Just a year later Maselli is back on set with The woman of the dayfollowed by The dolphins from 1960 (perhaps one of his best works), up to such a masterpiece as The indifferent (1964) from the novel by Alberto Moravia. The producers believe in the new talent who combines a refinement of style and a tune with the new times beyond the now academic neorealism and offer him good contracts.

Thus Citto accepts Franco Cristaldi’s proposal for an ironic thriller (Hurry up and kill me… I’m cold with Monica Vitti and Jean Sorel) and then for comedy Steal from your neighbor with Claudia Cardinale and Rock Hudson. However, we are now in the fiery climate of ’68, the director is in the front row in the protests of the Venice Film Festival, animates the historic association of filmmakers (the Anac of which he is one of the founders), feels the powerful call of a direct commitment. So he throws himself headlong into political militancy, puts his signature on the revolutionary statute of the “new” Biennale, photographs the snobbish immobilism of intellectuals with the provocative Open letter to an evening paper in 1970.