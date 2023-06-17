Diego Azar won the Top Race V6 Sprint in Rosario

The action of the fifth date of the 2023 season of the Top Race has already started at the Autódromo Municipal de Rosario. After qualifying, the category turned on its engines with an inverted grid to contest the Sprint, which was left in the hands of Diego Azar.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver took the lead in the race after his teammate, José Manuel Sapag, gave him the position, thus establishing himself in first place. Finally, the driver of the #1 Lexus finished the test in first place, followed by his teammate Sapag and Josito Di Palma, who closed the podium.

Further back came Aldrighetti, Cingolani, Ciarrocchi, Stéfano Di Palma, Chiriano, Iglesias and Sánchez, to complete the top ten. On Sunday the activity of the Top Race V6 will continue, with the final starting at 11:30 a.m.