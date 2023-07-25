Home » Diego Brancatelli exploded in the face of criticism for his trip to Europe: “Raw people”
Diego Brancatelli exploded in the face of criticism for his trip to Europe: “Raw people”

Diego Brancatelli toured Europe and was in charge of showing part of his journey through social networks. However, the visit to the old continent earned him significant criticism from users, to whom he came out to answer harshly.

As explained by his wife, Cecilia Insinga, the trip was motivated by their tenth wedding anniversary. “We took a few days to celebrate our 10 years of marriage in the same place as our honeymoon. ohA little humor and a lot of love!”, highlighted the TN journalist.

On this occasion, they undertook the trip with their two children, with whom, taking advantage of the European summer, pThey were able to visit several cities in Spain and France: Valencia, Madrid and Paris.

Diego also showed his experience with his loved ones. “We came back 10 years later and Cecilia wanted to do exactly the same places as when we came but with the kids. Eating in the same subtracted her. Buy in the same Market. I only take them to the two or three most important places and then discover new places,” he wrote along with different images of his family.

During the tour, Brancatelli ran into some Argentines who did not hesitate to photograph him. Given this scenario, he expressed his annoyance at the photos that many users took of him during his days off.

“What linings with a camera do you have to endure. ragtag mobs”he posted on Twitter.

This message, along with the family photos, earned him endless criticism. “¡¡¡It’s good that they get the dollars to travel!!, “How strange the great Branca as a tourist, doesn’t he now renounce those who have the most?”, “And no one has been able to do the level of travel that you do. Alone and without offending and because I love them as a family… accept that it is impossible for me not to make noise. For the rest… can they??? Enjoy”, were some of them.

back in the country, He was outraged when he read some of the comments made to him about his trip abroad. “Noise? What do you know how we did? Of our economy? What do you care? It makes noise for rabble people. Healthy people wish you nice things“he replied.


