DIESEL BOY

Gets Old

(punk rock | pop punk)

Label: SBÄM

Format: (LP)

Release: 28.07.2023

I hate myself like a broken recordTime

The punk rock veterans of DIESEL BOY are back on July 28th with their new album “Gets Old”. The band Dave Diesel was formed in 1993 in California, the epicenter of US pop punk. By 1996 they had garnered enough attention to become the first band to be signed to Fat Wreck Chords’ label Honest Don’s. They released four albums for the label and covered tens of thousands of miles in their Ford Econoline van alongside a who’s who of the big-name punk bands of the time. At the beginning of the 2000s, a long, extended period of rest began for the four boys, but after a twenty-year break, the punk rock quartet is now back with a new record.

Let’s start with “Lost Decade”, a slightly distorted lead guitar pounding along and the drums give us a happy up beat – that’s how you can start before it continues with classic punk rock downstrokes on the guitar. The chorus breaks up the song nicely and puts you in a good mood. In the bridge, Greg Hensly’s bass comes into its own for the first time.

Speaking of Bass – this booms properly in the next song “Dirty Dishes”. Alongside the guitars, Mr. Greg drives the song and album well. In the chorus Christopher Thomas shows what he can do on the drums. The main riff of the guitar runs through the whole song nicely.

The bass continues to be very prominent and a “Na Na Na” chorus introduces the next song and the lead guitar hides a bit further back on “Viking Funeral”. Only in the second part of the verse do the guys really get going when the rhythm guitars step in and the drums really hit it. Followed by a very strong refrain “I don’t care about the things that used to get me high” – a strong message for a strong song.

In “Corpse Pair Blues” things get a little lighter and a little happier. A very fine pop punk intro rolled out the carpet before the muted guitars step in and the fat bass grooves away again. Somehow the song is about coffee and weird baristas and there is a lot of clapping in the background. In the second verse the story takes us to Norway and the instrumental part gives us a sunny holiday feeling.

It gets quiet for a moment, we hear a soft piano and Dave Diesel goes full throttle on the microphone. But then the swing comes and we are back in full pop punk mode. With “The Turk” the four guys give us another happy song that just makes you want to start a cozy mosh pit. The lead guitar and rhythm guitar complement each other perfectly in the chorus and the bass booms and grooves again very brilliantly in the verse.

It’s probably hard to shake a slight grin throughout the album. “The Finnish Line” and “Festival Summer” are super strong pop punk songs that make you want to throw yourself into your camping chair and have a few cool beers with your friends. It could also be because of the lyrics: „Whisky, Bros… 4 days of Rock…Woke up in a parking lot,…Where the F*&k are my shoes“.

With the “Internet Girl” the boys also serve the nostalgia factor. It’s the squeaking and squeaking of a 90’s modem that starts the song. The band is definitely not lacking in humor either, because the relationship with the internet girl doesn’t work out that well, because the couple always has a few „404 Error.“ und „…I’m pretty sure she‘d like me uninstalled.“ built-in. I don’t think I need to mention that the bass sounds great again and the whole band is in full swing.

“Two Stones” is the last song of the album and it’s getting a little quieter again. A slightly heavier punk rock ballad unfolds and prepares us for launch. In the middle there is a nice wah distorted guitar solo from Chad Philipps and the instrumental bridge pushes us towards the end – instrumental fade out.

Kudos to Dave and his guys from DIESEL BOY! With their new album they have managed to create a perfect happy pop punk album. Reminds me of MILLENCOLIN in parts. The album convinces with the authenticity of the music – not a trace of over-production – just fun with great summer punk music. I’m looking forward to the boys coming to Vienna on August 9th.

Tracklist „Gets Old“:

1. Lost Decade

2. Dirty Dishes

3. Viking Funural

4. Corpse Paint Blues

5. The Turk

6. The Finish Line

7. Bismarck

8. Short And To The Point

9. Festival Summer

10. Internet Girl

11. Swan Song

12. Two Stones

Total playing time: 30:13

Band-Links:

DIESEL BOY – Gets OldLineUp:Diesel Dave (Vocals & Guitars)Chad Philipps (Guitars)Greg Hensley (Bass)Christopher Thomas (Drums)7…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “DIESEL BOY – Gets Old”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/dieselboy_getsold.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “7”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Stefan von Habits”

}

}}

The post DIESEL BOY – Gets Old appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

