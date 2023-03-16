New death thrash band DIETH featuring metal greats David Ellefson, Guilherme Miranda and Michał Łysejko will release their debut album To Hell And Back on June 2nd, 2023 via Napalm Records.

The death thrash instance DIET, feat. Grammy Award-winner David Ellefson (ex-MEGADETH), drummer Michał Łysejko (ex-DECAPITATED) and guitarist and vocalist Guilherme Miranda (ex-ENTOMBED AD), announces To Hell And Back the eagerly awaited studio album. The debut of the metal greats will be released on June 2nd, 2023 via Napalm Records.

Produced in-house and mixed and mastered by Tomasz Zed Zalewski at Zed Studios in Chechło, Poland To Hell And Back a musical and lyrical new beginning for the musicians. Relentless Death Metal with tech parts meets rapid Thrash attacks and incidentally presents David Ellefson’s debut as lead singer on one of the ten tracks. DIETH have left behind the stereotypes of their earlier genres and created an unexpected, charismatic and dynamic sound experience.

With the second single released today, the title track „To Hell And Back“, DIETH once again fuel the anticipation of what fans can expect in the future. Relentless drums are accompanied by deep, groovy basslines and a sophisticated solo. The dominant singing creates the perfect, infernal symbiosis. The release is crowned by a brand new music video that skilfully stages the dark and brutal atmosphere of the song.

Guilherme Miranda on the new single:

“‘To Hell And Back’ is a song that best describes both our individual and collective journey as musicians. For listeners to identify with the album, it has to have a deep meaning – this song sums up that moment for us: We’ve been to Hell – and we’re Back!!”

DIETH rocked the metal scene back in 2022 when the newly formed band released their debut single and album track mid-year „In The Hall of the Hanging Serpents” published and delighted fans and media alike with this surprise.

tracks like „Dead Inside“ and „Don’t Get Mad … Get Even!“ ensnare on To Hell And Back the thrashy side of DIETH, while death metal anthems like „Wicked Disdain“ and „The Mark of Cain“ convince with intense solos and breakneck rhythms. „Free Us All“ plays with the tempo of the album, mixing calmer passages with thumping bass and psychedelic influences. „Heavy Is The Crown“ On the other hand, he moves more slowly and carried by the stoner metal groove and catapults the listener into other spheres with his rocking chorus and blues-heavy solo. In the melancholic ballad „Walk With Me Forever“ With his strong singing debut as lead vocalist, David Ellefson addresses the possibility of being able to draw strength from the loss of a loved one. The intense „Severance“ rounded To Hell And Back and makes it clear once again that DIETH isn’t just a side project or just another supergroup, but rather stands for the reincarnation of three renowned heavy metal forces. With this debut album, a whole new chapter begins for the artists that no metal fan should miss!

David Ellefson to To Hell And Back:

“Working together on this album was great. Building on our past, we created a new sound together. We look forward to unleashing this force!”

To Hell And Back Trackliste:

1. To Hell And Back

2. Don’t Get Mad … Get Even!

3. Wicked Disdain

4. Free Us All

5. Heavy Is The Crown

6. Walk With Me Forever

7. Dead Inside

8. The Mark Of Cain

9. In The Hall Of The Hanging Serpents

10. Severance

DIETH live 2023:

15. – 18.06.23 BE – Dessel / Graspop Metal Festival

06. – 08.07.23 CZ – Velke Mezirici / Fajtfest

03. – 05.08.23 PT – Vagos / Vagos Metal Fest

20.08.23 FR – Carhaix / Motorcultor Festival

DIETH sind:

Guilherme Miranda – Vocals, Guitar

David Ellefson – vocals, bass

Michał Łysejko – Drums

Band-Links:

The post DIETH – Debut of David Ellefson’s new band appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

