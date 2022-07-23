The emergence of “phenomenal” TV series will definitely set off a nationwide carnival storm on social media. In recent years, with the continuous improvement of the aesthetic level of film and television, the audience’s definition and understanding of “phenomenal” has also emerged. The obvious change, in addition to continuing the high requirements for the brilliance of the plot, the audience also pays more attention to the visual texture of the play and the cultural core contained in the play itself.

Recently, it was produced by Beijing Youku Technology Co., Ltd., Huanrui Century (Dongyang) Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Zhonghui Film and Television Culture Communication Co., Ltd., and jointly produced by Wanda Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. and Fangte Film Investment Co., Ltd. People Zhao Zhicheng, chief producer Zhong Junyan, producers Jiang Xinguang, Gao Xinjie, directors Guo Hu, Ren Haitao, screenwriter Zhang Yuanang, Yang Zi, Cheng Yi co-starring in the TV series “Agarwood is like crumbs” is being broadcast hot. The play tells the story of Yingyuan (played by Cheng Yi), the emperor of the six realms who guards the enchantment and protects the common people, and Yan Dan (played by Yang Zi), who is a kind-hearted, affectionate and righteous fairy, to join hands to declare war against the evil forces and jointly protect the common people in the world. Righteous story. Since its launch in the first week, “Agarwood is like crumbs” has perfectly integrated “immortal spirit” and “chivalry sentiment” with a visual design with a strong Chinese aesthetic, allowing the audience to experience the Chinese culture more comprehensively while going deeper into the plot. beauty of. At the same time, the play has been highly praised by the mainstream media: “With the endless chivalrous spirit, it highlights the spiritual core of China‘s excellent traditional culture”.





Clarifying the core, setting the tone, and thinking of talents, “Agarwood is like crumbs” excavates the meaning of Chinese aesthetics with heart

As a long-standing and well-made Xianxia drama, “Agarwood is like crumbs” is quite meaningful in the portrayal of the characters. In the Celestial Gala, various characters appeared alternately. They had different identities and personalities. In addition to the modeling and lines, they also showed very individualistic characteristics in the costume design, especially the appearance of the hero Dijun Yingyuan. At that time, wearing white clothes and a jade crown on his head, he defeated the demon world one by one with his superior force value, and showed the image of “the unparalleled son of Moshang” incisively and vividly. When the immortals and demons are fighting, the traditional Chinese tones with very elegant temperament are intertwined and smudged, adding a touch of novelty to the tension and excitement during the battle. Through the differences in color and style, the audience can intuitively feel the overall style of the drama. With the character characteristics of the characters, or arrogant, cold and frank, or hidden evil… It is such a group of very personal character maps that constitute the most abundant individual elements in “Agarwood”, allowing the audience to watch the drama. Can arouse strong character resonance.





Breaking the topic with traditional culture, “Agarwood is like crumbs” shows cultural confidence in tolerance and openness

In the plots that have been broadcast so far, the background of the imaginary immortals is interspersed with elements such as close-up of the characters’ eyes, magic instruments, and fairy methods. Dreamy and peaceful. The communication between Yan Dan and “Fan Guijun”, the background color is warm and healing; Zhixi’s participation in the Celebration of Immortal Rank promotion is full of stars and extremely romantic; The situation in the world is surging, and a war is inevitable. Perfectly integrating abstract stories with figurative images, “Agarwood is like crumbs” is committed to creating the ultimate audio-visual effect. Full of oriental imagination. While stimulating people’s endless reverie, “Agarwood is like crumbs” assists the development of the plot with visual beauty, and deeply integrates Chinese aesthetics with film and television art, not only restoring a visual feast full of Chinese cultural charm, but also with a more inclusive and open Attitude, explored the Chinese aesthetics of ancient costume Xianxia, ​​and showed the audience the beauty of Chinese culture behind Xianxia drama.





Combining immortal spirit and chivalrous love, “Agarwood is like crumbs” creates a beautiful and warm atmosphere for watching the drama. Is there any demon intervention behind Fairy Si Xuan’s emotion? And what kind of sparks will Yan Dan and Ying Yuan collide in the small fight? For more plots, please lock in “Agarwood as crumbs” exclusively launched on Youku Video!



