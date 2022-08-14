Home Entertainment “Digimon Ghost Game” new baby open dragon snake beast will debut on August 21_Ghost_Game_Series
Original title: “Digimon Ghost Game” new baby open dragon snake beast on August 21st

“Digimon Ghost Game” new baby open dragon snake beast on August 21st

The classic “Digimon” series TV animation “Digimon Ghost Game (Ghost Game)” is on the air, and it is updated every Sunday. On August 14th, the latest baby dragon and snake beast was officially released, played by Masami Kikuchi, It is scheduled to debut on August 21, so stay tuned.

• The story stage of “Digimon Ghost Game” is set in a “very near future world“. At that time, there were rumors about the strange phenomenon of “holographic ghosts” on SNS. The young Tianhe Zhou could clearly see the Digimon by relying on the device left by his father. , and get involved in a brand new Ghost Game adventure with the Digimon left by his father.

Dragon snake beast is a fictional creature that appeared in the “Digimon” series. Since it has an old-style interface on its forehead, it is speculated that it may be a Beast Digimon of the “Prototype Digimon” used for experiments before the Digimon were discovered. Wearing high-defense Japanese-style armor, he moves briskly and bravely enters the enemy’s internal battle.

