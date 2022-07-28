Bandai Namco’s new work “Digimon: Desperate Survival” is now officially on sale. The work is available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam platforms, and supports Chinese. The game tells a deeply personal story full of twists and turns, and to make this surprise even more special, players are advised not to post anything about Chapter 5 on social media for two months after the release of Digimon: Dead End. Content.

The official also said that if players do post spoilers, please mark them clearly to others. So that Digimon Survival remains a one-of-a-kind experience!

“Digimon: Desperate Survival” tells the story of the “bonds” of boys and girls and monsters who are tested in dangerous adventures. The boys and girls who came to the extracurricular camp were fainted by the sudden fog… They saw The scene is a different world with mysterious creatures and Digimon wandering. Sudden danger and brutal conditions at hand. Surrounded by fear and doubts, while forming “bonds” with the Digimon they met in another world, the boys and girls groped for a way to survive.

The “choice” of the action in the story determines the change of the “story” and also the “evolution” of the Digimon. The story proceeds through a text adventure, and the game is played through dialogue with the characters and investigation of various places. In the process of dialogue and investigation, “options” will sometimes appear. The accumulation of actions selected through “options” will change the plot according to the results of the selection, and will also affect the evolution of partner Agumon. Use Digimon’s “skills” and “evolution” to fight, command “battles” in group battles, and occasionally tactical battles with hostile Digimon in the story, deploy up to 10 units on the field to fight. Digimon consume SP, can release “skills”, and can also “evolve” them. Use the abilities of each Digimon to decide strategic battles while observing the characteristics of the terrain and race.

Sina Statement: Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, and does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description.