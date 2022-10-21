Digital artist Dabei Universe shares 5 songs that you will listen to in different scenarios｜Playlist

“Playlist” revolves around private playlists that musicians, artists and other creative field workers listen to in different scenarios, and describes the inspiration or emotional resonance given by musical works from a first-person perspective. To listen to this playlist, subscribe to Hypebeast Radio on Apple Podcasts.

From the combination of machinery and religion in “Future Yi”, to “Virtual Butterfly” and “Text Gene Project”, artificial intelligence algorithms continue to create unique “butterflies” and “verses”, Dabei Universe (real name Lin Kunhao) is the most potential One of the most famous Chinese digital artists, known for his works showing digital logic and philosophical thinking. And this kind of blending is formed by the strong belief and worship in his hometown of southern Fujian and his early experience in game art. Are the artist’s musical tastes as wonderfully intertwined as his artistic styles? This time, Hypebeast invited Dabei Universe to share the songs he would listen to in 5 different scenarios.

Scene 1: Virtual Butterfly

Great Compassion Universe:Recently, I like to play this song when debugging the holographic virtual butterfly device. It is really beautiful to watch the skyscrapers on the distant island facing the sunset through the virtual butterfly. This song comes from the original sound of the game “OMORI”. Egret orchid appears repeatedly in the game. The flower language of Egret orchid is “My thoughts will follow you into dreamland”. Coincidentally, the city where I live can often see egrets. Against the background of this song, virtuality, reality and dream, all these have a wonderful blend, which is also my creative pursuit in the past few years.

Scene 2: In the car

Great Compassion Universe:The most impressive song about the game soundtrack in recent years, a song in Michael’s character mission in “Grand Theft Auto GTA 5”. I remember the plot is, by driving to complete the task, to restore his relationship with his son. This song was played in the cutscene. Michael fell from the sky naked, and the BGM sounded. The lyrics were simple, but combined with the game plot and absurd pictures, I really cried and cried. I still open GTA 5 from time to time and re-complete that mission to listen to this song.

Scene Three: Rainy Night

Great Compassion Universe:Talking about the sunset, talking about city skyscrapers, and talking about driving, it must be the rainy night in the city. Wu Bai’s Hokkien album is really great. “Girl’s Heart”, “Lonely Bird on a Branch”, “Return to Hometown” and “Wandering the Night City” are all my favorite songs. The lyrics alone are like poems. , especially when sung in Hokkien.

Scenario 4: Editing Text Genes

Great Compassion Universe:Finally came to the part of writing poetry. Because of the project “Text Gene Project”, I often edit some short poems, and the songs I listen to fill in the atmosphere background, depending on the environment and season. Because I live in a seaside city in the south, even if it is autumn, the temperature outside is like midsummer, so I really want to dive into the sea at the desk at this time.

Scenario 5: Debugging Computer Assembly Hardware

Great Compassion Universe:Because of work, I often deal with hardware and software problems with computers, especially when these things fail, it is maddening. Therefore, I am especially afraid of problems with these things. I remember that someone would put “GuaiGuai” (a snack) in the server room to pray that the server would not fail. It’s really fun to anthropomorphize a computer, but it’s also a good idea to try playing love songs. Especially when the program running on your computer is an artificial intelligence algorithm, it seems that it does not violate the real anthropomorphism. But no matter how technology changes the world, I believe it can’t change people’s love.

Finally, a short poem from “Text Gene Project” is attached to end the playlist:

you say you want silence standalone battery drain

The flashing interface leads to the transparent sunset boulevard

The clear and cold symbol is incense burnt in the sunset

Few words of history woven by some lonely burning sweetness

Add absurd illusions in the night

Slow fingers touch the bloated dream

Leaving the East to reveal a faint white

Hundreds of lonely people want to fall in love on the dance floor in the morning

“Text Gene Excerpt-37”

www.dabeiyuzhou.com：04:30pm 11.08 2021

Hypebeast: I found that there are many game soundtracks in your playlist. You have also engaged in game design before. Can you share the influence of the game on your creation?

Great Compassion Universe:Yes, I have been engaged in game art, and it is because of this reason that I have all the creations I have now. So the game is too important to me, not only the enlightenment and shaping of professional skills. Through the game, I also get out of the “game”.

Hypebeast: What games or movies have you been impressed by recently?

Great Compassion Universe:What I just talked about came out of “games”, and said that I rarely played games after making games. But I still pay attention to the development of the game, but it is more about appreciation rather than experience. I appreciate the art of the game and appreciate the gameplay mechanism of the game. I recently opened a game called “Loop Hero” on Steam. The design is quite interesting. It seems that there are always new things surging in the boring loop, creating complex interactions with simple mechanisms.

Hypebeast: Seeing that you have been “raising” butterflies recently, can you introduce the project “Virtual Butterfly” to our readers? Did anything unexpected happen while hatching a butterfly?

Great Compassion Universe:Because butterflies are made through software programs, you have to know that making programs unexpected is a very difficult thing. But with the intervention of adversarial generative neural network algorithms, beautiful accidents often happen. It is difficult to describe this kind of accident in detail, but when you face the use of pure data to generate “entropy”, you can experience the existence of a kind of vitality, not only in our carbon-based organisms, but also in the data information.

Hypebeast: Every “butterfly” is also an NFT. How do you see the impact of blockchain on artistic creation?

Great Compassion Universe:At present, the virtual butterfly project has not yet carried out the part of casting NFT, because the number of works is too large, and now there are more than 2 million unique butterflies, so the operation of the entire project is a problem. I’m still focusing my efforts on creating as much as possible. The popularity of NFT seems to have receded recently, which I think is a good thing. Aside from the financial attributes of NFT, it seems that more forms of exploration can be done on the application of NFT as a blockchain, including the creative influence you mentioned. I believe that such works will appear soon.

Hypebeast: Besides “Virtual Butterfly”, what art projects are you working on recently? What new surprises are waiting for you in the future?

Great Compassion Universe:It can be said that “Virtual Butterfly” can be understood as an independent project by itself, but in my plan, “Virtual Butterfly” is more like creating media materials for subsequent art projects. A large amount of data and information material. These things can be used as a basis for future projects. If it is compared to painting, I usually buy ready-made paint materials for creation, but now I am more like mining colored stone minerals through the butterfly project, and then grinding them into my own paint for future use.