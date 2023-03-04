(Beijing, 3rd) Chinese traffic goddess Di Lieba was previously rumored to be dating her rumored boyfriend Huang Jingyu, and even broke news of her pregnancy. She attended the live broadcast event yesterday afternoon, wearing a close-fitting white pleated skirt, showing off a pair of fair legs, completely smashing the pregnancy rumors, and rushed to Weibo hot searches.

After the pregnancy scandal, Di Lieba appeared in a public event in the form of a live broadcast, which made a large number of netizens very excited. They saw that she was wearing a white T-shirt and a lavender vest, and her lower body was matched with a hundred The pleated short skirt makes the long white legs unobstructed, and looks pure and lovely. Her outfits that day set off a flat stomach, breaking the rumors of pregnancy.

At the event, she also responded for the first time that she took a break some time ago because she was a little tired, and she also said that she had rekindled her enthusiasm. Netizens praised Reba’s excellent condition and told her to take a good rest, “I was passed out by Di Lieba’s beauty”, “Big beauty is very sweet today”, “Basically a high school student”, “Full of energy and good-looking” .

The paparazzi bites: love must be true

Although Di Lieba has broken the pregnancy rumors, the paparazzi still don’t let her go, and posted that she and Huang Jingyu had spent Christmas Eve together in 2019, and pointed out that “pregnancy is fake, love must be real”, which once again sparked a heated discussion discuss. That night, Di Lieba followed Huang Jingyu into the caravan. After Di Lieba finished work and returned to the caravan, Huang Jingyu also went to the woman’s caravan. Until 10 o’clock in the evening, the two did not have to knock on the door of each other’s caravan. It seemed that they had a relationship Very intimate.

Not only that, the two also changed clothes in the same car. After getting off the car, Di Lieba got into Huang Jingyu’s car and went to the man’s house together. Later, when Di Lieba returned to the hotel, Huang Jingyu drove her all the way back to the hotel, and then changed cars to leave, which can be called a “flower protector”.

In the exposed picture, I saw Di Lieba talking and smiling, eyes full of love, completely inseparable from the man, and the paparazzi also called out: “It’s a bit sweet.” However, immediately after the news was exposed, some netizens jumped out to clarify, Di Lieba Ba and Huang Jingyu actually participated in the TV series “Happiness is within reach! “The crew dinner is not a private event.