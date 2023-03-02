Home Entertainment Ding Sheng directed “There is nothing that a hot pot can’t solve” finished filming starring Yang Mi, Yu Qiantianyu and others holding a group photo_Suspense_Identity_Reversal
Ding Sheng directed "There is nothing that a hot pot can't solve" finished filming starring Yang Mi, Yu Qiantianyu and others holding a group photo

Ding Sheng directed “There is nothing that a hot pot can’t solve” finished filming starring Yang Mi, Yu Qiantianyu and others holding a group photo_Suspense_Identity_Reversal
2023-03-02 10:01

Original title: Ding Sheng directed “There is nothing a hot pot can’t solve” finished filming starring Yang Mi, Yu Qiantianyu and other bouquets for a group photo

Sohu Entertainment News The suspenseful comedy “There is nothing that can’t be solved with a hot pot meal” directed by Ding Sheng has officially wrapped up, and director Ding Sheng released the filming photos of the set. Starring Yang Mi, Yu Qian, Tian Yu, Yu Ailei, Li Jiuxiao and others appeared.

The film was launched on February 8. It tells the story of four people who don’t know each other divide the spoils in the backstage warehouse of the theater, and are accidentally involved in a murder case. Finally, the special identities of the four gradually surfaced, and the mysterious truth is also coming out…

