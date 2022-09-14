DION LEE’s show this season is set on a high-rise in a building in Hudson Yards. The modern urban architecture outside the window contrasts with the original mottled interior, and the suspense of spring and summer is intensified under the contrasting view. This season, the brand is committed to a deeper analysis between plants and animals, and draws on plant textures, textures and patterns on insects to form the symbol of DION LEE in the design. A bridge is built between the primitive nature and the future city, like bionic technology, from which human beings have obtained a philosophy of survival that surpasses themselves; different materials balance, pull, and flow with each other, like a group, in a complex and turbulent environment, looking for harmony and symbiosis the fundamental way.

This season, the designer brings fresh anatomical gameplay. Precise tailoring and layering are the cornerstones of his stability and strength. His unique insights into colors and new and interesting silhouettes make the combination of body and clothing complement each other. Out of infinitely delicate and sharp timeless aesthetics. The Spring/Summer series, based on the previous monstera leaf profile, has been upgraded again, using hard-core leather fabrics while retaining the true texture and color of the leaves; as well as the functional multi-zip stitched grey washed tannin suit also implies turtles The silhouette of the bamboo back, in addition to the new monstera-shaped high boots and handbags that quietly infiltrated, are more possibilities to extend through the original image.

In addition, this season also specially launched the Wetsuit fabric in cooperation with the surfing brand Haydenshapes, which is used in styles including safety life jackets and diving suits. The seemingly regular lines explode with infinite tension. DION LEE used motorcycles and racers as inspiration to inject into the design (from the costumes created for the famous Spanish singer Rosalía’s world tour not long ago), these elements still appear in the 2023 spring and summer series, and it seems to be a part of Rosalía’s single A tribute to the song “Motomami”.