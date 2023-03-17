Dior officially announced this week that the 2023 autumn fashion show will be held on March 30, 2023 at the Gateway of India, a historical site in Mumbai.

For Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Womenswear, each collection is a new opportunity to connect different areas of craftsmanship, ancient traditions and forward-thinking innovations. The fashion show was purposely chosen to be held in India as an extraordinary destination for his creative journey, while paying tribute to the visionary spirit and deep friendship for the country of Christian Dior and his successors. It is also a new and unique expression of Indian craftsmanship. Praise.

It is rumored that this series will add features of traditional Indian clothing design, including silk dresses, evening dresses and Indian women’s Sari-style skirts, and continue to cooperate with Chanakya Craft School to show India’s unique hand-embroidered techniques and reflect fashion Cultural exchange in the field.