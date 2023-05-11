Dior apre una beauty boutique a Capri

Listen to the audio version of the article

Parfums Christian Dior, after the opening of its first beauty boutique in Rome in Piazza di Spagna, inaugurates the summer season with a new shop dedicated to beauty in Capri. Located in via Camerelle 21, next to the Dior Couture boutique and a few steps from the famous “piazzetta”, the store is a tribute to the Riviera, a land of choice, a place of refuge and a source of inspiration, deeply connected to the history of the Maison Dior.

Natural elements such as wood, canvas and sand play a fundamental role in the decorations and furnishings, which are combined with the Toile de Jouy, the famous printed fabric used for the first time by monsieur Dior in 1947 in the famous boutique on avenue Montaingne . Today Maria Grazia Chiuri reinterprets it in a contemporary way, creating a common thread that connects the Italian island to Paris.

In the beauty boutique you will be able to discover the entire collection of fragrances and scented art de vivre creations from La Collection Privée Christian Dior. These fragrances, packaged by hand, are the result of the house’s savoir-faire. The first creation by Francis Kurkdjian for the Collection Privée will also be available as an absolute preview: Dioriviera, a sunny and sensual fragrance that combines notes of rose and fig for an olfactory journey that once again celebrates Dior’s love for the flowers and fruits of the Mediterranean coast.

There will also be a relaxation area for discovering the numerous fragrances and “exclusive pieces”, as well as a station dedicated to skin analysis, carried out with the very new Dior Skin Analyzer technology. Finally, it will be possible to try out the latest make-up collections created by Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior make-up, thanks to personalized consultations, as well as the new exclusive line of Dior Solar sunscreens.

The new store will open in late May and close in early November.