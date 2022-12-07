DIOR marched in front of the Giza pyramids in Egypt last week (The Pyramids of Giza) published 2023 This season, Tremaine Emory is invited to serve as a guest designer for the autumn menswear series show, and the new capsule series “Dior Tears” designed together with Denim Tears is simultaneously unveiled; It combines the classic American style with the creative thinking of French haute couture craftsmanship.

“I want to share a special and beautiful moment in history: when African-American writers, musicians and artists left the United States one after another to seek recognition in Europe, and their artistic achievements and personal identities were respected accordingly. Although not perfect And it only lasted for a short time, but it was still a very beautiful moment: African-Americans had the opportunity to escape the period of fear and segregation under Jim Crow laws. People like Davis or the writer James Baldwin find solace in Paris.” – Tremain Emory

The Dior Tears capsule series is based on denim – denim fabrics originated in France, and the word Denim comes from the French “serge de Nimes”. The tailored silhouette of the 1950s, showing the essence of French haute couture craftsmanship from the local American weaving method. When African-American jazz musicians went to perform in Europe, they created a wave of the era movement, blending fashion and cultural codes and making them nourish each other. What they saw and heard in Paris became the inspiration for their creation, and their works inspired Paris accordingly, promoting the wave of avant-garde art. This capsule collection hopes to convey this cultural root and historical background.

The Dior Tears capsule collection is inspired by the dress of African-American students at Ivy League schools in the 1950s and 1960s and the unruly clothing style of jazz musicians at that time. It was also the time when the African-American Civil Rights Movement was launched, and work clothes were common at that time. The collection combines preppy and American style with the origin of the word “cool”: unpretentious checked shirts, practical baseball jackets, relaxed chinos trousers with classic wool coats, tailored suits and elegant cognac Leather goods made of black leather, such as musical instrument bags.

Taking on different aspects, this series is like a microcosm of Denim Tears’ creative universe. Emory’s work often centers on African immigrants, especially African Americans. The Dior Tears capsule series also injects French culture into the creative process, and uses symbols, symbols and images such as cotton and kale to reflect the African-American issues that Emroy hopes to explore through narrative methods. These creations also reflect Tremaine Emory’s social background: born African-American in the rural South of the United States, and raised in New York City.