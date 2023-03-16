The political asylum that Alberto Fernandez had granted to Maria de los Angeles Duarteformer Ecuadorian minister of the management of Rafael Correa, at the Argentine embassy in Quito, had already generated the first disagreements between diplomatic relations. But when Duarte, sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption crimes, she left the embassy and dodged the controls and security forces of the administration of Guillermo Lasso in Ecuador, to be able to move to Venezuelathe tension escalated to a diplomatic crisiswhich was evidenced when Lasso decided declare as “ungrateful personto the Argentine ambassador in that country, something that from the Chancellery of santiago cafiero They decided to reply and expel the Ecuadorian ambassador in this country.

It is that the Ecuadorian government suspects that the Foreign Ministry did not communicate precisely the information on how and when Duarte managed to leave Quito. She knew that as soon as she left the embassy, ​​she would be captured by the current management, and it is within this framework that she left without notifying anyone for Caracas, where she also manages a man close to Correa as Nicolas Maduro. Correa is also in political asylum, in the Belgian embassy.

And, in this context, it is Gabriel FucksArgentine ambassador in Ecuador, came out to say the same thing that they ratified to PROFILE from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is that Ecuador had “hyperpoliticized” the situation, in a context of Lasso management weakness, which was evidenced by the ease with which Duarte dodged the controls and flew to Venezuela. Fucks was fired and asked to leave the country in 72 hours. The government of Alberto Fernández returned with the same coin and launched Xavier Alfonso Monge Yoder, Ecuadorian ambassador in Argentina.

The Foreign Ministry’s response to Ecuador

“Therefore regretting the incomprehensible decision of the Ecuadorian Government to request the withdrawal from Ecuador of Ambassador Gabriel Fucks, it has been decided to adopt the same situation with respect to the Ecuadorian Ambassador in Argentina”, they explained in a statement.

However, given the journalistic versions that diplomatic relations between the two nations were considered broken, the Argentine Foreign Ministry clarified to this outlet that this did not happen, at least for now, and that “Argentina’s deep appreciation for the people of Ecuador does not change with this temporary disagreement. We are sister nations united by history and by a common future.”

Even from the Ecuadorian side they also talked about rebuilding the link in the medium term. “We hope this impasse will be resolved soon.said the chancellor Juan Carlos Holguin in an interview with the channel ecuavisa.

What they also warned about Lasso’s distrust of the behavior of the Argentine government and Duarte’s flight is that they found out when they arrived at the embassy and Duarte had already left, something that Fucks urgently informed Cafiero and the minister to the head of State. And they stressed that “the question of the security of Duarte Pesantes depended on the local police authorities“.

“The presence of Ms. Duarte in the Argentine residence in Quito dates from August 2020, and despite all the attempts by both parties to find a shared solution, the prolonged passage of time generated a situation that violated her fundamental rights. “Cafiero tweeted on his official account.

“And not only the rights of Mrs. Duarte, but also those of her son, a minor and of Argentine nationality, who accompanied her in the Residence. So much so that I raised it for its intervention to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights For these same reasons, in December 2022, I informed the chancellor of the Ecuadorian government that I had decided to grant diplomatic asylum and requested the corresponding safe-conduct for Ms. Duarte Pesantes. His living situation and that of his son were precarious“, he added.

“The Ecuadorian rejection of the request for the safe-conduct makes the difference of opinion clear. A discrepancy on which at all times we express willingness to frame the action in international law, which offers solution mechanisms for these controversies,” he concluded.

JD / ED