Pen, ink and creativity whisper on the white paper, thoughts and senses leave imprints on the end of the paper, dreams and images of the world come alive on the paper, and art begins here. Just like the three talented artists Desmond Knox-Leet, Christiane Montadre-Gautrot and Yves Coueslant, with their love for aesthetics, art and painting, they drew the world of Diptyque.

The uniqueness of Diptyque lies in the fact that visual and image expression is an important role of Diptyque in the narrative and structural interpretation of perfume. The fragrance is first “seen” through the image. Just like a brush of black ink splattered on white paper, the tip of the nose and hands are then incited, vision, smell and image blend together to form a unique fragrance creation process, bringing an immersive feeling.

This is the origin of L’Eau Papier Eau de Toilette on Paper – a new creation by Diptyque in collaboration with perfumer Fabrice Pellegrin and artist Alix Waline. With its inspiration, characteristics and naming, L’Eau Papier pays tribute to the core of the brand – creativity, and the primary medium of creativity – paper. Imagination unfolding on paper is the first step in the birth of paintings and fragrance works, and these works awaken the emotional memory of different individuals or stimulate new imaginations. Looking back in the past, the three founders’ preference for lines and patterns can be seen everywhere. The name of this new work is inspired by this, combining water and paper ingeniously, which is reminiscent of the gradually blurred ink on the paper It is in this creative process that the artist lets his imagination fly and sway freely.

Alix Waline, an artist from France, has studied at the Paris Academy of Fine Arts and the Brussels Cambrai School of Visual Arts, with a distinctive style of work. The elegant black and white works created for the brand this time show the charm of light, shadow and texture, and are painted with dots, with distinct layers. Different from the traditional illustrations of Diptyque’s fragrance works, this time presents impressionist black and white abstract paintings, which no longer feature clear figures or landscapes. On the front of the oval logo, the different shades of ink in patterns and strokes leave enough space for delicate changes and various emotions. Everyone can deduce and write their own stories from it. So far, viewers have turned into creators for the first time, letting their imaginations fly freely.

Desmond and Yves have a soft spot for pointillism and incorporate it into the Diptyque decorative pattern style. On the back of the oval logo, Alix Waline’s creation echoes the pointillism style, and at the same time reflects its own unique personality and understanding of this perfume. The exquisite and moving ink painting vividly shows the soft texture of paper particles and white musk. Layers of compact dots symbolize the fragrance of rice, and its brushstrokes correspond to the delicate rice paper, an ancient painting medium. The thin stripes represent woody notes, the tree symbolizes longevity and is the main raw material for paper. The exquisite ink that quietly smudges is like a mimosa with a lively fragrance, which is fragrant and attractive.

Brand official image

The fragrance’s formula is born of the broad vision and rich imagination of perfumer Fabrice Pellegrin. “Creating a Diptyque fragrance is like creating a book. You need a story, an introduction, a structure, and a variety of raw materials to make a narrative. In L’Eau Papier Eau de Toilette on paper, I used grains as Starting point, focusing on sesame and its roasted extract. This is the magic touch in this fragrance, I use it to contrast the fresh ink and give it a delicate and delicious texture. Next, I sublimate the whole composition with musk notes , which makes the sensory experience more vivid. The mimosa followed by elegant powder is the main fragrance, which complements the soft fragrance of paper. The unique fragrance of valley and ink, combined with the fragrance of white musk, finally constitutes this The fragrance of the work. In the process of creation, I use a lot of musk to try to interpret the delicacy when the ink touches the paper.”

Just like the different gestures of inkblossom on paper, the complexity and multifacetedness of white musk

Let L’Eau Papier Eau de Toilette on paper change with different skin and time,

Depict a portrait of thousands of people with thousands of faces.